Senate to Pass State Police Bill This Week, Defends Rejection of Military Spending Probe

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele announces that the National Assembly will pass the constitutional amendment for state police this week. He also defends the Senate's decision to reject a probe of military spending, arguing that oversight is best conducted after the war ends.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele has announced that the National Assembly will pass the constitutional amendment bill establishing state police this week, describing the reform as long overdue amid the country's worsening security challenges.

In a detailed interview, the lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District explained that the bill, which has been under consideration for several months, is expected to receive final approval after debates in both chambers. Bamidele emphasized that state police would provide a more localized and responsive approach to security, enabling states to address specific threats such as kidnapping, banditry, and communal clashes.

He noted that the current centralized police system has proven inadequate, with the Nigeria Police Force stretched thin across the vast country. The constitutional amendment requires approval by two-thirds of the 36 state assemblies, and Bamidele expressed confidence that the required majority would be secured given the widespread support among governors and legislators.

The move to establish state police is seen as a key response to the growing security crisis, with many governors advocating for greater control over security apparatus to combat local insurgencies. Critics have raised concerns about potential abuse by state governors, but supporters argue that proper safeguards, such as oversight by state assemblies and the National Human Rights Commission, can prevent misuse. The amendment is part of a broader constitutional review aimed at addressing decade-old governance and security gaps.

Bamidele also addressed the Senate's controversial decision to reject a motion calling for a national committee to probe all financial releases made to the military in the prosecution of the war against insurgency. He argued that the Senate's priority must be to support the military in the ongoing unconventional war rather than to interrogate its financial management during active combat.

According to Bamidele, the military is fighting a difficult guerrilla war after initial successes against Boko Haram, and public scrutiny of expenditures would be premature and unpatriotic. He stressed that the military has adapted to unconventional tactics, suffering casualties and making sacrifices. The senator noted that the motion sought to establish a committee to investigate military spending, but the Senate deemed it inappropriate to put the military on trial in the middle of a war.

He explained that it is an established principle not to interrogate the cost of waging a war until the war is over. Bamidele further stated that oversight is already conducted through standing committees on Army, Air Force, Navy, and Defence, which approve budgets and carry out inspections. Members of these committees have traveled abroad with service chiefs to inspect military equipment. He added that sensitive information cannot be disclosed without endangering national security.

The decision to forgo a public probe has generated controversy, with civil society groups accusing the Senate of shielding the military from accountability. Bamidele countered that such probes are best left until after hostilities cease, and that the military's sacrifices deserve recognition. He reiterated that the Senate remains committed to its constitutional oversight role but will not undermine the war effort.

The Senate leader also highlighted the increased tempo of attacks as a sign of the enemy's frustration due to heavy casualties inflicted by the military. He mentioned international counter-terrorism collaboration as yielding positive results. Bamidele called on Nigerians to support the military and the state police initiative as pragmatic steps toward a safer nation. He concluded that the National Assembly is working tirelessly to ensure the passage of the constitutional amendment and other security-related bills.

The state police bill, if enacted, will empower states to recruit, train, and deploy their own police forces, subject to federal standards. Implementation will require careful planning to avoid conflicts with federal security agencies. Bamidele urged all stakeholders to engage constructively in the reform process





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