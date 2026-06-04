Senate Steps Down Consideration of Chartered Institute of Training and Development of Nigeria Bill

The Senate on Thursday stepped down consideration of the Chartered Institute of Training and Development of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2026, following a heated debate among lawmakers over its relevance and possible duplication of the functions of existing institutions. The proposed legislation seeks to establish a professional body for certified trainers and development practitioners in Nigeria.

The Senate on Thursday stepped down consideration of the Chartered Institute of Training and Development of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2026, following a heated debate among lawmakers over its relevance and possible duplication of the functions of existing institutions.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a professional body for certified trainers and development practitioners in Nigeria. However, several senators expressed reservations about the bill, questioning its necessity and whether it would add value to the country’s existing regulatory and professional framework. Leading the opposition, Senator Abdul Ningi cautioned against approving the bill simply because it originated from the House of Representatives. He said, ‘We can’t be emotional because it’s coming from a sister chamber and pass it.

The bill doesn’t have the required merit to go through. ’ Some lawmakers also argued that the proposed institute could overlap with the responsibilities of existing training, management and professional development institutions. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele recommended the establishment of a sub-committee to review the proposal and ensure compliance with Order 78 of the Senate Standing Rules before further legislative action is taken.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio backed the call for a more thorough examination of the bill, warning against rubber-stamping legislation transmitted from the House of Representatives.

‘Not everything that comes from the House must be passed. This bill is amorphous and can make us look somehow before the executive, who will ultimately assent to it,’ he stated. Also supporting the move to suspend consideration of the bill, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin said its objectives remained unclear and required further explanation. He said, ‘What we can do is to stand down the bill because we need an explanation.

If you look at what this bill seeks to do, the Chartered Institute of Training and Development, it is quite vague. So, Senate Leader, please extend your diplomacy for us to get a better explanation. ’ However, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro defended the legislation, insisting that there was nothing ambiguous about its provisions and objectives.

The bill is one of several establishment bills seeking to create new professional bodies and institutions currently before the National Assembly, a trend that has attracted increasing scrutiny from lawmakers concerned about duplication of functions and the proliferation of regulatory agencies. Following the debate, Akpabio announced the constitution of a sub-committee, to be chaired by Ningi, to ensure that bills transmitted from the House of Representatives receive rigorous scrutiny before being considered by the Senate. All rights reserved.

This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH. As a Nigerian living in Nigeria or diaspora, you can now earn about ₦17- ₦25Million when you acquire premium domains for as low as $2500. You get paid in US Dollars. Ideal for Civil/public servants, Entrepreneurs, Accountants, Doctors, IT Experts and many others.

Stay informed and ahead of the curve! Follow The Punch Newspaper on WhatsApp for real-time updates, breaking news, and exclusive content. Don't miss a headline – join now





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chartered Institute Of Training And Developmen Establishment Bill Senate House Of Representatives Senate Leader Senate President Senate Minority Leader Duplication Of Functions Proliferation Of Regulatory Agencies Professional Bodies Institutions Order 78 Of The Senate Standing Rules Real-Time Updates Breaking News Exclusive Content Premium Domains Civil/Public Servants Entrepreneurs Accountants Doctors IT Experts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple Developments in Nigeria: Senate, INEC, and Security Chiefs in the SpotlightNigeria is witnessing a series of significant developments, including the Senate's efforts to secure tickets for senators who lost the primaries, the Independent National Electoral Commission's response to a controversy involving Lere Olayinka, and the Christian Association of Nigeria's declaration of a three-day national mourning. Meanwhile, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has called on the federal government to give security chiefs a 90-day deadline to eliminate terrorists or resign.

Read more »

Senate passes bill to establish Microbiology Council of NigeriaThe Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has sponsored a bill seeking to establish the Microbiology Council of Nigeria to regulate the

Read more »

IFC, Standard Chartered Bank Launch $300m Risk-Sharing Facility for African BusinessesThe partnership comes amid growing concerns over the financing gap facing businesses in emerging markets, particularly SMEs that often struggle to secure affordable credit despite playing a critical role in economic activity and employment generation.

Read more »

Senate Suspends Consideration of Training Institute Bill Amid Overlap ConcernsThe Nigerian Senate has temporarily halted debates on the Chartered Institute of Training and Development of Nigeria Bill, 2026, following stringent discussions about its relevance and potential duplication of existing institutions. Lawmakers, including Senator Abdul Ningi and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, raised concerns over the bill's vagueness and necessity, while the Senate Minority Leader defended it. The bill aims to establish a professional body for trainers but faces scrutiny over clarity and overlap.

Read more »