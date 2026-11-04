Senate Sets Nov 15 Deadline For State Police Approval

The Senate fixed November 15 as the final deadline for six state Houses of Assembly to approve the state police amendment. Thirty states have already passed the bill.

The Nigerian Senate has established November 15 as the final deadline for the remaining six state Houses of Assembly to formally communicate their positions on the proposed constitutional amendment for state police. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele announced this critical timeframe during a plenary session on Wednesday, warning that any failure to respond by the stipulated date would be automatically regarded as withholding approval. This directive comes as the legislative body seeks to complete the constitutional ratification process for a major security reform that would decentralize policing powers across the federation.

Legislative Process And Constitutional Requirements

Under the current constitutional framework, the establishment of state police services requires a multi-stage legislative journey that culminates in presidential assent. Opeyemi Bamidele explained that the National Assembly first passed the bill, which was then forwarded to state legislatures for ratification. The Constitution mandates that at least two-thirds of the thirty-six state houses of assembly must approve the amendment before it can proceed to the President for final assent. This structured process ensures that any significant change to the security architecture of the nation enjoys broad geographical and political consensus across all regions.

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Current Status Of State House Approvals

According to the update provided by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, thirty out of the thirty-six state houses of assembly have already approved the proposed constitutional amendment. This figure significantly exceeds the required two-thirds majority, which is numerically represented as twenty-four state legislatures. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, acknowledged that the constitutional threshold has been met but appealed for additional time to allow the remaining six states to make their official positions known. The states that have not yet issued their approvals include Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

Political And Legal Implications Of The Deadline

By setting a firm deadline of November 15, the Senate is enforcing a procedural mechanism that treats silence as disapproval. Senate President Godswill Akpabio emphasized that any assembly failing to respond by this specific date will be deemed to have withheld its consent. This legal stance is crucial for the finalization of the amendment, as it prevents indefinite delays by recalcitrant or inactive state legislatures. The decision underscores the urgency with which the federal legislature views the implementation of the state police framework, aiming to resolve the ratification bottleneck that has persisted despite overwhelming national support for the reform.

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Security Reforms And Future Implementation

The proposed amendment seeks to alter the 1999 Constitution to explicitly provide for the establishment of state police services, a move designed to address longstanding concerns about the limitations of the centralized policing system. This security reform aims to decentralize policing operations, allowing state governments to establish and manage their own police structures to better tackle insecurity across the country's diverse communities. Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, expressed excitement about the development, describing it as a major step forward for national security. He noted that the Clerk to the National Assembly would transmit the bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent later in the day, marking the penultimate stage of the legislative process.

Next Steps For Assent And Enactment

With the state-level approvals surpassing the constitutional requirement, the immediate next step is the formal transmission of the bill to President Bola Tinubu. Benjamin Kalu confirmed that the Clerk to the National Assembly is tasked with this transmission, which will occur following the Senate's final confirmation of the state positions. If President Tinubu grants assent, the amendment will become law, fundamentally reshaping the security landscape of Nigeria. The timeline set by the Senate suggests that the final legal instruments could be ready for executive action shortly after November 15, pending the responses from the six remaining state houses of assembly.