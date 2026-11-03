Senate rejects Nigeria Air revival, urges direct flights to China through BASA review

The Senate rejected reviving Nigeria Air and urged the Federal Government to renegotiate the Nigeria-China Bilateral Air Services Agreement to secure reciprocal direct flights for Nigerian carriers. It also warned Chinese airlines could lose privileges if access remained one-sided.

The Senate has rejected calls to revive Nigeria Air and instead urged the Federal Government to renegotiate and enforce Nigeria's Bilateral Air Services Agreement with China so Nigerian airlines can operate direct flights to the Asian country.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Senate Chief Whip Senator Tahir Monguno during Tuesday's plenary on implementing reciprocal air services between Nigeria and China. Monguno recalled that Nigeria and China had signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement to establish direct commercial air links, increase flight frequencies and strengthen economic relations. He said the agreement was intended to position Lagos and Abuja airports as major aviation gateways connecting West and Central Africa with East Asia.

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Nigeria China Bilateral Air Services Agreement

The senator noted that despite growing economic ties, Nigerian travellers and business operators still face difficulties accessing direct air connections to China. He argued that the absence of reciprocal flight operations had denied Nigerian airlines opportunities to participate fully in the expanding aviation and commercial relationship between both countries. Monguno highlighted the growing movement of people between Nigeria and China, noting that more than one million Nigerians lived in China, while over 500,000 Chinese nationals resided in Nigeria.

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He said this population movement, alongside increasing commercial activities, underscored the need for a more effective air transportation arrangement. According to him, direct flights would reduce travel time, improve supply-chain efficiency, retain foreign exchange within the Nigerian economy, expand non-oil exports, strengthen business relationships and create employment opportunities. He argued that a more balanced agreement would also boost trade and limit foreign exchange outflows associated with international travel.

Seconding the motion, Senator Abdul Ningi described it as timely and argued that Nigeria was not receiving commensurate benefits from its expanding economic relationship with China. Ningi said Nigerian businesspeople travelling to China often had to transit through other countries, whereas Chinese airlines operated direct flights into Nigeria. He described the arrangement as an imbalance that required urgent attention from the Federal Government.

Ningi called on the government to encourage Nigerian airlines, including Air Peace, to establish direct operations to China, enabling local carriers to benefit from growing trade and commercial opportunities. Contributing to the debate, Senate President Godswill Akpabio warned that Nigeria might be compelled to reconsider the privileges granted to Chinese airlines if Nigerian carriers were denied reciprocal access to the Chinese aviation market.

Akpabio said Nigerian airlines, including Air Peace, Max Air and Ibom Air, should be given opportunities to operate international routes and compete for the growing passenger traffic between Nigeria and China. He also noted that direct flights would help reduce the foreign exchange Nigerians spend on international travel and related services. Following deliberations, the Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to renegotiate the commercial terms and operational schedules of the existing Nigeria-China Bilateral Air Services Agreement.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate diplomatic discussions with the Chinese government on business visa facilitation for Nigerian traders and reciprocal slot allocations at Chinese airports. The Senate further mandated its Committees on Aviation and Foreign Affairs to ensure compliance with the resolutions and report back within four weeks.

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Debate Over Reviving National Carrier

The debate also featured a proposal by Senator Ned Nwoko to revive Nigeria Airways as part of efforts to strengthen the country's aviation industry and improve international connectivity. Nwoko argued that establishing a national carrier would enable Nigeria to secure greater benefits from international aviation agreements and improve its capacity to compete in the global aviation market.

However, Akpabio said establishing a viable national carrier deserved a separate legislative motion rather than being incorporated into the debate on the Nigeria-China air services agreement. The Senate President recalled that Nigeria Airways once operated an international fleet and connected the country to several destinations worldwide. He said the issue deserved a separate motion and that Nigeria needs a national carrier that can represent the country internationally.

He noted the airline previously operated several aircraft and carried the Nigerian flag to different destinations. Akpabio said at one time the airline had a sizeable fleet and operated international routes, including pilgrimage flights to Saudi Arabia. He questioned the wisdom of reviving an airline that had long ceased operations, saying: We cannot revive what is already dead. Did Nigerian Airways ever work?

Senate Urges Action On Aviation

He added that the country once operated a fleet of nearly 40 aircraft. Akpabio urged the Federal Government to explore ways of establishing a viable national carrier to ease challenges confronting Nigerian air travellers, particularly during peak travel seasons. He said during peak travel periods even private airlines struggle to meet passenger demand. He commended Monguno for sponsoring the motion and other senators for their contributions to the debate.