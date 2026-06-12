Senate Rebukes Senator Oshiomhole Over Remarks on NNPC as Controversy Over Oil Finances Deepens

Senator Adams Oshiomhole called NNPC a 'bunch of criminals and thieves,' sparking a Senate backlash. Colleagues warned against damaging Nigeria's investment image, as the Senate distanced itself from the remarks and called for forensic investigation instead of unsubstantiated accusations.

A storm erupted in the Nigerian Senate when former labor leader and now Senator Adams Oshiomhole publicly labeled the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPC Ltd) as a bunch of criminals and thieves.

The remark, made during a committee hearing on alleged financial impropriety at the national oil company, set off a firestorm of reactions within the legislative chamber and beyond. Oshiomhole, who once led the Nigeria Labour Congress and served as governor of Edo State, is known for his blunt rhetoric.

However, this particular comment crossed a line for many of his colleagues, who saw it as an attack not just on NNPC officials but on the integrity of a critical national institution. Senator Adamu Aliero, a former Kebbi State governor, described Oshiomhole's statement as reckless, warning that such language could damage Nigeria's investment image internationally. Aliero noted that NNPC is the cash cow of the country, and impugning its character without solid evidence could scare off foreign investors.

The Senate quickly moved to distance itself from Oshiomhole's comments. In a motion sponsored by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele on June 11, the upper legislative chamber condemned the remarks as an unwarranted attack on the character of public officers. The Senate declared that the comments did not represent the official position, resolution, finding, or determination of the Senate as an institution.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro also cautioned Oshiomhole against making defamatory statements that could undermine the integrity of public institutions. The controversy had its roots in a Senate committee investigation into NNPC's finances. During the probe, former NNPC Chief Financial Officer Umar Ajiya provided testimony that debunked the widely circulated claim of 210 trillion naira missing from the company's coffers.

Ajiya explained that NNPC's total revenue from 2017 to 2023 was 54.5 trillion naira, making it mathematically impossible for 210 trillion to be missing. He also revealed that the company spent 2.9 billion naira, not the alleged 5.8 billion, to complete its registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission and the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Ajiya challenged anyone doubting these figures to call for a forensic investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, promising to face any consequences if found guilty. His confident rebuttal painted a picture of a company willing to be transparent, contrasting sharply with Oshiomhole's accusations. The Senate plenary later clarified that no committee has independent authority to issue or execute an arrest warrant without the express approval of the Senate President.

Senator Bamidele emphasized that the power to issue a warrant affecting a citizen's liberty must be exercised strictly according to law. He reminded colleagues that the constitutional doctrines of fair hearing and presumption of innocence require that no person or institution be adjudged guilty except by a court of competent jurisdiction after due process. Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno described the motion as a necessary intervention to preserve the legislature's credibility, noting the contradiction of lawmakers making laws while violating them.

Senator Abba Moro added that public statements should not impugn the character of individuals without evidence. While Oshiomhole's rhetoric may appeal to those who enjoy sound bites over substance, the Senate's rebuke signals a desire for more measured, evidence-based discourse. The incident underscores the ongoing tension between political grandstanding and the need for responsible governance in Nigeria's oil sector, where billions of naira in revenue are at stake.

As the debate continues, observers will be watching to see whether the legislature can maintain its role as a check on executive power without itself descending into unsubstantiated attacks





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