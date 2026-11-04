Senate Press Corps names Barau Jibrin most outstanding Deputy Senate President since 1999

The Senate Press Corps has named Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin as the most outstanding Deputy Senate President since 1999, citing his sponsorship of 48 bills in 40 months, five of which became law.

The Senate Press Corps has named Deputy President of the Senate Barau Jibrin as the Most Outstanding Deputy President of the Senate since 1999. The award was presented at the National Assembly in Abuja in the presence of the leadership and members of the parliamentary correspondents association.

Chairman of the Press Corps Comrade Taye Odewale, who has covered the Senate for 22 years, said the assessment identified Senator Barau as the most outstanding Deputy President of the Senate since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999. He said the assessment was based on Senator Barau contributions to legislative development, quality lawmaking, presiding capabilities, contributions to debates, oversight, responsive representation, accessibility and commitment to humanity.

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Odewale particularly highlighted Senator Barau legislative record, noting that despite the administrative demands of his office, the Deputy Senate President had sponsored 48 bills within the last 40 months of the 10th National Assembly. Five of those bills have been passed into law. Among the landmark legislation highlighted by the SPC Chairman are the North West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2023 and the National Identity Management Commission (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2024.

Barau Sponsors 48 Bills in Senate

Others are the Agricultural Research Council Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Federal Medical Centre, Gwarzo, Kano State (Establishment) Bill, 2024 and the Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo (Establishment) Bill, 2025. The association also acknowledged Senator Barau commitment to responsive representation and impactful public service delivery through constituency projects and empowerment programmes. It said these benefited various categories of people across Kano North, Kano State, the North-West geopolitical zone and Nigeria at large.

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Responding, Senator Barau thanked the Senate Press Corps for recognising his modest contributions to the development of the legislature. He described the honour as both an acknowledgement of his efforts and a motivation to do more. He said, This honour is not only an acknowledgement of the work we have done but also a motivation to do even more. As the popular saying goes, to whom much is given, much is expected.

Barau Pledges Continued Legislative Service

He added, I assure you that I will not let you down. I will not let the Senate down; I will not let the National Assembly down, and I will not let the entire legislature or our country down. The Deputy Senate President also said he remains committed to strengthening democratic institutions, advancing people-oriented legislation and delivering purposeful representation to his constituents in Kano North Senatorial District.