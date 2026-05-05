Senate President Declares ADC ‘Dead’ as Senators Defect to Labour Party, NDC

Two senators, Enyinnaya Abaribe and Victor Umeh, have defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Labour Party and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) respectively, citing leadership crises within the ADC. Senate President Godswill Akpabio remarked that the ADC appears to be defunct and proposed a streamlined process for announcing further defections.

The Nigerian Senate witnessed a notable shift in political affiliations on Tuesday as two senators, Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South Senatorial District and Victor Umeh representing Anambra Central senatorial district, formally announced their defection from the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ).

The announcements were made during a plenary session presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and were prompted by what both senators cited as a debilitating leadership crisis and multiple legal challenges plaguing the ADC. Senator Abaribe declared his immediate move to the Labour Party, articulating that the internal turmoil within the ADC had rendered it untenable for him to remain. He formally communicated his decision to the Senate through a letter, detailing the reasons behind his departure.

Similarly, Senator Umeh announced his transition to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), also citing the ongoing leadership disputes and legal battles within the ADC as the primary motivation for his decision. These defections underscore a growing trend of political realignments within the Nigerian political landscape, particularly as parties grapple with internal conflicts and prepare for future electoral contests.

The situation highlights the fragility of some of the smaller political parties and the appeal of larger, more stable platforms like the Labour Party and the NDC. The Senate President’s response to these announcements was particularly striking, suggesting a perceived lack of viability for the ADC. During the reading of Senator Abaribe’s letter, Senate President Akpabio made a pointed observation, stating, “I think ADC is dead.

” This remark, while seemingly casual, reflects a broader sentiment regarding the party’s current state and its ability to effectively function as a cohesive political force. Akpabio further proposed a procedural adjustment to manage the increasing number of defection announcements, suggesting that all senators intending to leave the ADC should compile their names in a single list to avoid a repetitive and drawn-out process.

He emphasized the need for efficiency and order in handling these transitions, stating, “Maybe all those defecting from ADC should just compile everything in one paper and bring it so that we don't keep announcing and announcing. ” This proposal indicates a recognition of the potential for further departures from the ADC and a desire to streamline the Senate’s proceedings.

The Senate President also addressed the question of limitations on how frequently a lawmaker can switch political parties, clarifying that such restrictions would require a specific legal provision. He indicated his willingness to continue announcing defections but advocated for a more organized approach to avoid making it a “daily ritual. ” His comments underscore the existing legal framework, which currently does not impose strict limits on party defections, and the need for potential legislative action to address this issue.

The call for a consolidated list of defectors is a pragmatic response to the situation, aiming to reduce administrative burden and maintain the dignity of the Senate proceedings. The implications of these defections extend beyond the immediate changes in party representation within the Senate. They signal a potential weakening of the ADC’s influence and a consolidation of support towards other political parties.

The Labour Party, in particular, appears to be gaining traction as a destination for lawmakers seeking a more stable and viable political platform. The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) also benefits from Senator Umeh’s defection, potentially bolstering its presence and credibility within the political arena. The underlying cause of these defections – the leadership crisis and legal challenges within the ADC – raises questions about the party’s internal governance and its ability to resolve disputes effectively.

This situation serves as a cautionary tale for other political parties, highlighting the importance of strong leadership, internal cohesion, and adherence to legal processes. The Senate’s response, particularly Akpabio’s remark about the ADC’s viability, could further exacerbate the party’s challenges and accelerate the exodus of its members. Moving forward, the ADC will need to address its internal issues decisively to regain its footing and remain a relevant force in Nigerian politics.

The focus now shifts to how these changes will impact the balance of power within the Senate and the broader political landscape as the country approaches future elections. The compilation of names as suggested by the Senate President will be a key indicator of the extent of the ongoing realignment within the political parties





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Defection ADC Labour Party NDC Senate Godswill Akpabio Enyinnaya Abaribe Victor Umeh Nigerian Politics Leadership Crisis

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