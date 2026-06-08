Senate President Akpabio Vows Sponsors of Terrorism Will Be Exposed

Senate President Godswill Akpabio declared that those sponsoring terrorism and violent crimes in Nigeria will be exposed, regardless of status. Speaking at a Democracy Day church service, he urged prayers and national unity, recalling his experience as governor. He expressed confidence in overcoming insecurity, while the government intensifies efforts to defeat criminals.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared that individuals sponsoring terrorism and violent crimes in Nigeria will eventually be exposed, regardless of their status or position in society.

The Senate President made the remark during an Inter-Denominational Church Service held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja as part of activities marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration. Akpabio, reflecting on Nigeria's security challenges, urged citizens not to lose hope despite the wave of kidnappings, killings, and insurgent attacks across different parts of the country. He stressed that prayers and national unity remain important in the fight against insecurity.

Drawing from his experience as a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio said he introduced a monthly prayer programme nearly two decades ago to confront rising cases of militancy, kidnapping, and violent crimes in the state. According to him, the country must continue seeking divine intervention until those behind the violence are identified and brought to justice.

'When I had the opportunity to serve as governor about 19 years ago, I started monthly prayers. I used to ask myself a question whenever there was militancy, kidnapping, and killing. I would say, what if we were not praying? Today I want you to ask the same question, the things happening around us, what if we were not praying.

We must continue praying so that the evil doers and their sponsors shall be exposed in Jesus Name. If they are in government, they shall be exposed. If they are outside government, they shall be exposed in Jesus Name. Those sponsoring it, whether it is politically motivated or not, may they never have peace until they are defeated,' Akpabio said.

The Senate President admitted that insecurity remains one of the country's biggest concerns, noting that many communities have suffered attacks while farmers and travellers continue to live in fear. He, however, expressed confidence that Nigeria would overcome the current challenges just as it survived previous periods of political instability, economic hardship, and health emergencies. Akpabio said the country's democratic journey is proof of its resilience, adding that citizens should remain hopeful despite the difficult times.

He also spoke emotionally about the suffering of families whose loved ones have been abducted, saying the pain of not knowing the fate of a child or relative is one of the greatest tragedies any family can face. The former Akwa Ibom governor recalled his own experience during the Nigerian civil war and said the ordeal of children held in captivity across the country should trouble the conscience of every Nigerian.

He assured citizens that the current security crisis would not last forever, expressing optimism that the nation would witness a more peaceful future. Akpabio further maintained that the administration of President Bola Tinubu remains committed to restoring security and ensuring that victims of abduction regain their freedom. Also speaking at the event, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the Federal Government was intensifying efforts to address insecurity and reduce the economic burden facing Nigerians.

Akume assured that authorities would continue to strengthen measures aimed at defeating terrorists, bandits, and other criminal groups while working towards the safe return of all abducted persons. The church service formed part of the activities lined up for the country's 27th Democracy Day anniversary, which the Federal Government said would be observed on a modest scale.

The event underscored the role of faith in national governance and the collective resolve to overcome the nation's challenges through prayer and concerted action. The government's commitment to security was reaffirmed, with officials calling for continued support from citizens and religious leaders to combat the scourge of violence and terrorism that has plagued many regions.

The Democracy Day celebration, though modest, served as a reminder of the nation's democratic gains and the ongoing struggle to ensure peace and stability for all Nigerians





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