Senate President Akpabio Unveils Plans for State Police Commission and Police Trust Fund Increase

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced that the National Assembly is considering a national commission to regulate state police, alongside increasing Police Trust Fund allocations to improve security infrastructure in Nigeria.

During an Eid homage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Lagos residence, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced that the National Assembly is considering the establishment of a national commission to regulate state policing operations.

He explained that the commission would oversee promotions, training, and conduct within state police formations, ensuring professionalism, accountability, and uniform standards across Nigeria. Akpabio noted that this initiative is part of ongoing efforts to create a robust framework for state police in the country, which he believes will strengthen security nationwide.

Akpabio also revealed that the National Assembly is exploring measures to enhance the Police Trust Fund, including a proposal to increase allocations from the Federation Account from the current 0.5 percent to one percent. This increase is intended to improve police infrastructure and equipment, which are critical for effective law enforcement.

The Senate President emphasized that these reforms are being developed in close collaboration with President Tinubu to ensure that the state police structure is positive and effective, rather than creating additional challenges. He stated, 'We are looking at ways of creating a positive and not a negative state police, and something that can have a national state police commission that will regulate the conduct of state policing, promotion, training and all that.

' On the security front, Akpabio acknowledged that while insecurity remains a challenge, there have been significant improvements under the Tinubu administration. He pointed out that insurgent groups no longer occupy territories or hoist flags in any part of Nigeria, and organized bomb blasts have been largely curtailed.

However, he noted that the country continues to face guerrilla warfare and attacks on soft targets such as schools, churches, and mosques. He called on citizens to assist in identifying criminal elements within their communities. The Senate President also praised President Tinubu's economic reforms, which include unifying exchange rates, ending fuel subsidy payments, and addressing excessive borrowing.

He commended the administration for stabilizing the economy and positioning Nigeria for growth, highlighting the end of long fuel queues and the harmonization of tax laws. Akpabio expressed support for the president's reform initiatives as long as they are positive for the country's future. Regarding infrastructure, Akpabio described the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Lagos-Badagry-Sokoto corridor as transformative projects that will boost connectivity and agricultural production.

He particularly noted that the Sokoto axis, with its planned dams, could revolutionize agriculture and improve food security. The Senate President also called for increased crude oil production to strengthen foreign exchange earnings, especially with the commencement of crude sales in naira and the growing operations of the Dangote Refinery. He expressed optimism that sustained collaboration between the executive, legislature, and citizens will lead to better days for Nigeria





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

State Police Police Trust Fund National Assembly Godswill Akpabio Security Reforms

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

You have no moral standing - Ezekwesili writes Tinubu, Akpabio, othersFormer Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has warned President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other political leaders against

Read more »

Former Senate Deputy President Omo-Agege Resigns from APC After Primary DefeatOvie Omo-Agege, a former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress. His resignation, communicated via a letter dated May 22, 2026, follows his overwhelming defeat in the APC Delta Central senatorial primary and recent developments within the party's Delta State chapter. Omo-Agege stated he could better pursue his political aspirations and constituents' interests outside the APC. He thanked the party for the opportunity to serve as Deputy Senate President and requested the removal of his name from all party records. Incumbent Senator Ede Dafinone won the primary with 116,252 votes against Omo-Agege's 3,643.

Read more »

Ex-Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege dumps APC days after losing primariesFormer Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress, APC, days after losing the

Read more »

Ex-Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege Resigns From APCThe former lawmaker stated that his political aspirations and the interests of Delta Central are better pursued outside the APC.

Read more »