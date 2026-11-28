Nigerian Senate President Godswill Akpabio expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Lagos West Senator Idiat Adebule, praising her legacy as a dedicated public servant and educationist.

The Nigerian Senate has entered a period of mourning following the death of Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, the lawmaker representing the Lagos West Senator ial District. Senate President Godswill Akpabio issued a formal condolence message on Saturday, describing the loss as heartbreaking for the National Assembly, the people of Lagos State, and the nation at large. The Senator passed away in Lagos after a brief illness, marking the end of a significant political and educational career.

Official Announcements and Grief

President Bola Tinubu announced the passing of Senator Adebule through a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. The announcement confirmed that the Senator died in Lagos just one day after celebrating her birthday. Channels TV reported the details of the death, which has sent shockwaves through the political landscape and the communities she served for years.

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Senate President Akpabio described Senator Adebule as a treasured colleague and an accomplished administrator. In his message issued from Abuja via his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio highlighted her remarkable humility, dignity, and devotion to public service. He stated that her seat in the Senate may become vacant, but the memories of her companionship and the ideals she stood for will remain indelible in the hearts of her peers.

Legacy as an Educator and Leader

Senator Adebule was widely recognized not only for her political achievements but also for her background as a distinguished educationist. Akpabio emphasized that her life was a testament to the nobility of service, transitioning from the classroom to public administration. Her journey demonstrated that leadership finds its greatest meaning in improving the human condition rather than in the privileges of office.

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The Senate President noted that her career spanned the executive arm of government to the hallowed chambers of the Senate. This trajectory illustrated a consistent dedication to national development and social inclusion. Her work served as an affirmation for Nigerian women, showing that competence, perseverance, and dedication know no gender barriers in public service.

Impact on Democratic Institutions

Akpabio lamented that the Senator's demise occurred at a defining moment in Nigeria's democratic journey. He argued that the nation currently needs the wisdom, compassion, and experience of committed leaders to strengthen institutions and deepen social inclusion. Her departure represents a painful depletion of collective human capital at a time when expanding democratic participation is crucial.

The loss is particularly felt by the younger generation, for whom Senator Adebule's journey remained an enduring lesson in the dignity of hard work. Akpabio pointed to the transformative power of education and purposeful leadership as key takeaways from her life. Her example provided a blueprint for aspirants seeking to make meaningful contributions to society through public office.

Condolences to Family and Constituents

On behalf of his family, the leadership of the 10th Senate, and the entire National Assembly, Akpabio extended deepest sympathies to Senator Adebule's immediate family. The condolences were also directed toward Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the government and people of Lagos State, and her constituents in the Lagos West Senatorial District. Acknowledgment was given to the All Progressives Congress and countless friends who mourn her passing.

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The Senate President concluded that no words can adequately fill the emptiness occasioned by this painful separation. He prayed that Allah acquaints the family with the compass of His course, ensuring they find solace in the knowledge that her life was meaningful. Her memory is expected to remain a cherished part of Nigeria's collective political history.