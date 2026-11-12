Senate President Akpabio Links Flamingos World Cup Victory to Tinubu 2027 Election Win

Senate President Godswill Akpabio claims Nigeria's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup triumph signals President Bola Tinubu's re-election success in the January 16 2027 polls.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has publicly declared that Nigeria's historic victory at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup serves as a definitive omen for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027. Akpabio made this assertion on Wednesday during a ceremony at the Senate wing of the National Assembly in Abuja, where he received the victorious Flamingos team. He argued that the timing of the triumph, occurring just before the 2027 general elections, symbolizes an inevitable political victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Akpabio Claims Victory Signifies 2027 Win

The Senate President explicitly stated that the team's success reflects the broader political mood, suggesting Nigerians will similarly choose to return Tinubu to office. He emphasized that the President receiving the World Cup trophy from the players indicates he will also receive a larger trophy of re-election. Akpabio declared that this moment signifies the APC has already won the next election, urging the team to continue making the nation proud through their transformative spirit.

Also read Nigerian Senate Commits N100 Million to Reward Flamingos After World Cup Title

Flamingos Defeat Japan in Final Match

The National Under-17 women's team secured their title by defeating Japan with a score of 2-1 in the final match held at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, Morocco. Awawu Bashiru opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 39th minute, and Oluebube Umejiaku doubled the lead shortly after the restart. Japan's Fuki Ito reduced the deficit in the 80th minute, but the Flamingos held on to secure the historic victory.

Historic Achievement for African Football

This win makes Nigeria the first African country to win both the men's and women's FIFA U-17 World Cup titles. The team overcame an initial group-stage loss to Poland by winning six consecutive matches, including victories against Puerto Rico, Korea DPR, Mexico, Venezuela, and Brazil. They become the first team in competition history to lose their opening fixture and subsequently win the tournament, showcasing a remarkable resilience on the international stage.

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Senate Donation and Future Training Plans

In recognition of the historic achievement, the Senate announced a donation of N100 million to the team. Akpabio urged the squad to remain united and encouraged the technical crew, including the coaches, to sustain their training programs. He emphasized the importance of preparing players for promotion to the Super Falcons, Nigeria's senior women's national team, to ensure long-term success.

INEC Timeline and 2027 Candidate List

The 2027 presidential election is scheduled for 16 January 2027, according to the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission. INEC cleared 18 presidential candidates and their running mates to participate, following the conclusion of political party primaries. The candidate list includes President Tinubu of the APC, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde. Other candidates include Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party, Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress, and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party.