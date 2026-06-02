Senate President Akpabio Calls Abduction of Schoolchildren a National Tragedy, Pledges Action on Security

Senate President Godswill Akpabio described the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State as a national tragedy and an attack on humanity, while directing a security summit and addressing concerns over senators losing party nominations.

The President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio, has described the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State as a national tragedy. Speaking during the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, Akpabio stated that the incident represents an attack on the nation's collective humanity.

He lamented that the country has failed to fully guarantee the safety of its children and educators, warning that persistent insecurity poses a severe threat to Nigeria's future and its educational system. Akpabio paid tribute to the victims of the attack, including Michael Oyedokun, who died in captivity, and Adesiyan Adegboye, who was killed during the abduction. He also mourned a child who lost his life in the incident.

The Senate President expressed hope that those still held captive would be freed through the efforts of security agencies and government authorities. He then led lawmakers in a minute of silence in honor of the deceased. In response to the worsening security challenges, Akpabio directed Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele to schedule a summit aimed at addressing the country's insecurity.

The Senate's decision comes amid growing concerns over mass kidnappings across Nigeria, including the May 15 attack on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, where 39 pupils and seven teachers were abducted. The incident sparked widespread outrage, protests, and an indefinite strike by teachers in the state.

Additionally, Akpabio sought to reassure senators who lost their party nominations during the recently concluded primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections. He stated that the Senate leadership is working to address concerns arising from the primaries' outcomes. His remarks follow reports that several serving senators failed to secure their parties' nominations, creating uncertainty about their political futures. The abduction has reignited debates on security in Nigeria, with many calling for urgent government action.

Educational stakeholders have demanded improved safety measures in schools, while human rights groups have condemned the recurring kidnappings. The Senate's proposed summit is expected to bring together security experts, government officials, and civil society to develop comprehensive strategies against insecurity.

Meanwhile, the teachers' strike in Oyo State continues, with the state government negotiating with union leaders to resume academic activities. Parents remain anxious, and many have withdrawn their children from schools in affected areas. The national assembly has pledged to prioritize legislation that strengthens school security and the overall fight against crime. Akpabio's address also touched on the political implications of the primaries, emphasizing unity within the Senate and the ruling party.

He urged lawmakers to focus on their legislative duties and work collectively for the nation's progress. The Senate is expected to reconvene for further discussions on security and electoral reforms. In memory of the victims, Akpabio called for a moment of reflection and renewed commitment to protecting citizens. He stressed that the government must do more to prevent such tragedies and restore public confidence in the security apparatus.

The Senate leadership vowed to ensure that the summit produces actionable recommendations. As Nigeria grapples with these challenges, the international community has expressed solidarity, with some countries offering assistance in intelligence and counter-terrorism efforts. The government has assured citizens of its determination to bring the perpetrators to justice and implement long-term solutions to insecurity





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