Senate Passes Factoring, Assignments and Receivables Financing Bill, 2026

The Nigerian Senate has passed the Factoring, Assignments and Receivables Financing Bill, 2026, which creates a legal framework for businesses to sell unpaid invoices for immediate cash, aiming to enhance liquidity, access to finance, and trade.

The Senate on Tuesday passed the Factoring , Assignments and Receivables Financing Bill, 2026, a landmark piece of legislation aimed at enhancing business access to finance , improving liquidity, and promoting both domestic and international trade.

The bill successfully passed its third reading in plenary, establishing a comprehensive legal framework for receivables financing. This framework enables businesses to convert outstanding invoices into immediate cash by selling them to financiers at a discount. Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, moved the motion for the third reading and urged his colleagues to support the bill. The motion was seconded by Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, who emphasized its anticipated benefits for the business community and the wider economy.

Following a voice vote, Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio declared the bill passed. Prior to final approval, the Clerk of the Senate formally read the bill's long title, which aims to ensure legal certainty and transparency in receivables financing deals. The full title states: "A Bill for an Act to provide for the assignment of receivables, establish legal certainty, promote transparency, modernise assignment laws, facilitate access to credit, enhance domestic and international trade and for related matters.

" In remarks after the vote, Akpabio congratulated both chambers of the National Assembly for advancing the measure, expressing confidence it will stimulate trade and foster economic growth. He said, "I also thank the House of Representatives for initiating this, which I believe will help in both domestic and international trade. I thank all of you for your contributions and wish that this will also assist Nigeria to balance its deficits in trade with other countries.

" Factoring serves as an alternative financing tool that allows businesses-particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises-to unlock working capital tied up in unpaid invoices without depending exclusively on traditional bank loans. Industry experts have long maintained that the absence of a clear legal structure has constrained factoring's development in Nigeria, even though it can significantly improve cash flow, strengthen operations, and expand credit access.

With Senate approval, legislators anticipate the new framework will build trust among financiers, investors, and businesses engaged in receivables financing, bringing Nigeria's commercial laws in line with global standards. Proponents also argue that easier working capital access will allow businesses to grow, create jobs, meet contractual obligations more effectively, and compete better at home and abroad. The bill has now completed its final legislative stage in the National Assembly and will be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

If enacted, the law is expected to create a modern receivables financing system that boosts finance access, supports enterprise expansion, and furthers Nigeria's overall economic development goals





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Factoring Receivables Financing Nigerian Senate Bill 2026 Access To Finance Msmes Trade Legal Framework Economic Growth President Tinubu

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