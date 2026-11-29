The 10th Senate has mourned the death of Senator Idiat Adebule, who represented Lagos West, calling her passing a painful loss to the National Assembly, Lagos State and Nigeria. She died in Lagos on November 28, 2026, a day after turning 56.

The 10th Senate on Sunday mourned the death of its member representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Idiat Adebule, describing her passing as a painful loss to the National Assembly, Lagos State and the country.

Adebule died in Lagos on Saturday, November 28, 2026, a day after celebrating her 56th birthday. Her burial was shifted to 3pm on Sunday. The Senate issued an official condolence statement through the Chairman of its Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu. The statement was issued on behalf of the President of the Senate and other lawmakers.

Also read Senate President Akpabio Mourns Death of Senator Idiat Adebule

Senate Commends Late Senator Adebule

Adaramodu said the Senate received the news of her death with deep shock and sorrow, and described the late senator as an astute educationist and a committed public servant. He said Adebule served in both the private and public sectors before her election to the Senate in 2023. She was Deputy Governor of Lagos State between 2015 and 2019.

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According to the statement, she prioritised education, the welfare of women and young people, and the needs of ordinary citizens during her years in public service. The Senate said Adebule represented her constituents with dignity, diligence and a calm spirit. It added that she would be remembered for her tenacity and readiness to always work across party lines for the good of the country. Adaramodu said: In the Senate, she represented her people with dignity, diligence, and a calm spirit.

We will remember her for her tenacity and readiness to always work across party lines for the good of the country. The Senate extended its condolences to her family, the people of Lagos West Senatorial District, the Lagos State Government and residents, as well as the All Progressives Congress. It prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and give her family, constituents and associates the strength to bear the loss.

Statement Recalls Deputy Governor Role

It also prayed that God would grant the people of Lagos State the fortitude to bear the loss. The upper chamber said Adebule would be remembered for her service and her willingness to work across party lines. It described her death as a painful loss to the National Assembly, Lagos State and Nigeria. The statement recalled that before her election to the Senate in 2023, Adebule served as Deputy Governor of Lagos State from 2015 to 2019.

It said she gave priority to education, the welfare of women and young people, as well as the needs of ordinary citizens in both offices. The Senate said it received the news of her death with deep shock and sorrow. It described her as an astute educationist and a committed public servant who had served in various capacities in both the private and public sectors.

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On behalf of the President of the Senate and all members of the 10th Senate, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, the people of Lagos West Senatorial District, the Government and people of Lagos State as well the All Progressives Congress (APC), the statement said. The burial of Senator Adebule was shifted to 3pm on Sunday. She died a day after celebrating her 56th birthday.

Prayers Offered for Family and Constituents

The Senate prayed that God would grant her family, constituents and the people of Lagos State the fortitude to bear the loss, and that God would grant the deceased eternal rest. The report was filed by Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis and Samson Elijah, a reporter with Leadership Newspaper who specialises in political reporting and public affairs analysis.