Senate Majority Leader Bamidele to Transmit State Police Bill to President Tinubu

Opeyemi Bamidele confirms the National Assembly will send the State Police Bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent this week after securing constitutional approval from state assemblies.

Senate Majority Leader Opeyemi Bamidele has announced that the National Assembly will transmit the State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026 to President Bola Tinubu for assent this week. This pivotal decision marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's long-sought policing reform, following extensive legislative work and the necessary constitutional approvals from various state governments across the country.

Transmission of State Police Bill to President

Opeyemi Bamidele confirmed the imminent transmission of the State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026 to President Bola Tinubu for assent this week after receiving the necessary constitutional endorsements. The Senate Majority Leader stated that the National Assembly is now under a direct obligation to forward the legislation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

Also read National Assembly to Send State Police Bill to Tinubu After 32 Assemblies Approve

This move follows the approval of the bill by thirty-two state houses of assembly, a figure that has already crossed the constitutional threshold required under section 9(2) of the 1999 constitution. While the final tally awaits reports from four remaining state houses of assembly, Bamidele indicated that the legislative body must proceed regardless of whether those reports are submitted before the National Assembly reconvenes on November 17, 2026.

Constitutional Thresholds and Legal Framework

The State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026 proposes the creation of both Federal Police Service and State Police Services to decentralize law enforcement authority. Opeyemi Bamidele emphasized that this initiative has finally moved from mere political rhetoric to tangible reality, ending more than fifteen years of unsuccessful attempts to reform the country's policing system.

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He clarified that the proposed legislative changes are not intended to create ethnic or state armies but rather to establish state-led, community-anchored policing mechanisms. These new structures will operate under clear constitutional safeguards designed to maintain national unity while allowing states to address local security challenges with greater autonomy and responsiveness.

Bamidele on Lawmaking and Governance Shifts

Speaking on Friday night after receiving The Sun Senator of the Year Award, Opeyemi Bamidele highlighted his philosophy that the National Assembly should be assessed by the impact of its initiatives on citizens rather than just the volume of bills passed. He described his approach as proactive lawmaking, arguing that Nigeria must transition from reactive governance to a model where laws are evidence-based, efficiently implemented, and effectively monitored.

Bamidele further noted that his leadership style views the separation of powers not as a source of hostility or grandstanding but as a framework for synergy and collaboration among the arms of government. He believes that interdependence is essential for effective governance and that legislative outputs must be periodically reviewed and ultimately measured by their positive impact on the general populace.

Legislative Achievements and National Awards

The National Assembly, under Opeyemi Bamidele's leadership, has championed several key pieces of legislation, including the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024 and the National Social Investment Programmes Act, 2023. Other notable enactments include the Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act, 2024, the Tax Reform Acts, 2025, and the Electoral Act, 2026, all aimed at improving socio-economic conditions and institutional integrity.

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Highlighting the tangible results of these policies, Bamidele reported that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) had disbursed more than N204 billion to applicants across 89 colleges, 108 polytechnics, and 126 universities. He dedicated The Sun Senator of the Year Award to God, President Bola Tinubu, the one hundred and eight other senators, and his constituents, framing the recognition as a testament to collective responsibility rather than individual achievement.

Opeyemi Bamidele stressed that the upcoming week is decisive for the National Assembly, as it prepares to fulfill the aspirations of the people through the finalization of the State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026. With thirty-two states already having approved the bill, the legislative body is positioned to deliver a historic change in Nigeria's security architecture, marking the end of a lengthy struggle for policing reform.