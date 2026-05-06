Senate Leadership Clash: Akpabio and Oshiomhole Confront Each Other Over New Standing Rules

A heated confrontation erupted in the Nigerian Senate between President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Adams Oshiomhole following restrictive amendments to the rules governing eligibility for presiding offices.

The Nigerian Senate recently witnessed a dramatic escalation of internal friction during a plenary session, marked by a sharp and public confrontation between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole .

This incident did not occur in a vacuum but instead surfaced less than twenty-four hours after the legislative body undertook a significant amendment of its Standing Rules. These changes were specifically designed to tighten the eligibility requirements for those seeking presiding offices within the chamber. The atmosphere was visibly tense as the Senate President attempted to conduct the standard business of the day, specifically the reading of the Votes and Proceedings from the previous Tuesday.

What should have been a routine procedural step quickly devolved into a ten-minute disruption, highlighting the deep-seated political undercurrents currently swirling within the 11th Senate. The conflict ignited when Senator Oshiomhole attempted to interrupt the proceedings by raising a point of order. In a swift response, Senate President Akpabio reminded the senator that such interventions are strictly prohibited at that specific stage of the session, citing the Senate Standing Orders of 2023 as recently amended.

To ensure there was no ambiguity regarding the rules, Akpabio called upon the former Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, to provide a definitive clarification. Senator Kalu confirmed to the house that points of order are indeed not permitted during the consideration of the Votes and Proceedings. Despite this official clarification, Oshiomhole persisted in his objections, leading to an intervention by Senate Whip Tahir Monguno.

The Whip issued a stern caution to the Edo North senator, warning him that continued disruptions could lead to formal disciplinary measures being enacted against him. As the situation intensified, Senate President Akpabio resumed the proceedings with a stern directive, ordering the lawmakers to focus on pages 194 and 195 of the Votes and Proceedings. He took the opportunity to deliver a biting critique of senators who enter the chamber without a fundamental understanding of the governing laws.

Akpabio suggested that members should not simply purchase nomination forms and assume office without first familiarizing themselves with the rules of the house. The exchange reached a crescendo when Akpabio issued a direct and severe warning to Oshiomhole, stating that if the senator continued to be unruly, the leadership would utilize the existing rules to remove him from the Senate entirely.

Eventually, the tension subsided enough for Senator Adamu Aliero to move a motion for the adoption of the proceedings, which was subsequently seconded by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro. The root cause of this clash appears to be deeply tied to the recent, controversial amendment of the Senate Standing Rules. Following a closed-door session that lacked public transparency, the Senate modified Orders 4 and 5 to create more stringent criteria for leadership positions.

Under the revised Order 4, nominations for presiding officers are now strictly bound by ranking, which prioritizes former Senate Presidents and second-term senators. Furthermore, the amended Order 5 stipulates that only senators who have served at least two consecutive terms immediately preceding their nomination are eligible to contest for principal offices. These changes serve as a strategic barrier, effectively disqualifying first-term senators, including Adams Oshiomhole, from vying for any presiding or principal positions within the 11th Senate.

This legislative maneuver is seen by many observers as a calculated move to consolidate power among a specific group of seasoned lawmakers while sidelining newcomers or perceived political rivals. By institutionalizing the requirement for consecutive terms and strict ranking, the current leadership has effectively shifted the goalposts for political ambition within the chamber.

The clash between Akpabio and Oshiomhole is therefore more than a simple procedural disagreement; it is a manifestation of a larger power struggle over who is fit to lead the upper house. This development sets a precarious precedent for the internal democracy of the Senate, as the use of rule amendments to exclude eligible members may lead to further instability and fragmentation among the political factions operating within the Nigerian legislature





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Nigerian Senate Godswill Akpabio Adams Oshiomhole Standing Rules Political Conflict

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