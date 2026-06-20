Senate Leader Declares No Changes to Electoral Act Until After 2027 General Elections

Opeyemi Bamidele says the National Assembly will keep the Electoral Act unchanged ahead of the 2027 polls, citing the need for stability and praising INEC's conduct of the Ekiti governorship election.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele announced on Saturday that the National Assembly will not pursue any amendment to Nigeria 's Electoral Act before the general elections scheduled for 2027.

Speaking after he had cast his ballot in Iyin‑Ekiti during the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election, Bamidele stressed that the current legal framework must be allowed to function uninterrupted for the full electoral cycle. He warned that tinkering with the law close to a major vote would generate unnecessary uncertainty and could undermine public confidence in the democratic process.

The Senate chief praised the Independent National Electoral Commission for the smooth conduct of the Ekiti governorship poll, describing the day's activities as peaceful, well‑coordinated and marked by encouraging voter turnout. Early reports from several local government areas indicated high participation rates, with more than one million of the state's 1.059 million registered voters already in possession of Permanent Voter Cards.

Bamidele pointed out that the election is one of the first major contests held under the amended Electoral Act, and he observed a notable improvement in compliance by INEC, political parties and the electorate. Voters appear more aware of what constitutes electoral offences and of the penalties attached, a development he hailed as a sign of Nigeria's democratic maturation.

Bamidele explained that the legislature will conduct a comprehensive review of the country's electoral system only after the 2027 general elections, using the observations gathered from the current cycle and any subsequent by‑elections as reference points. He likened electoral law to a living organism that must evolve, but he cautioned that reforms should not be introduced in the middle of a competitive election, comparing such a move to changing the rules of a game while it is being played.

The Senate leader assured that, following the February 2027 polls, the National Assembly will consider any further amendments that are required to strengthen Nigeria's democratic institutions. He expressed confidence that lessons learned from the Ekiti poll and other elections across the nation will provide valuable insights for future legislative reforms





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Electoral Act Nigeria 2027 General Elections Ekiti Governorship Election INEC

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