Senate Leader Calls for Fast-Tracking of State Police Establishment Amid Abduction of Students and Teachers

Opeyemi Bamidele, the senate leader, has called for the fast-tracking of the establishment of state police in Nigeria following the abduction of students and teachers in Borno and Oyo states. He condemned the attacks as a threat to Nigeria’s future and national development.

May 18, 2026 10:23 amOpeyemi Bamidele, senate leader , says the national assembly will fast-track the establishment of state police following the abduction of students and teachers in Borno and Oyo states.

A yet-to-be ascertained number of students from a school in Mussa village, Askira/Uba LGA of Borno state. At least 45 schoolchildren and teachers in Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School in Ogbomoso, all in Oriire LGA of Oyo state. Bamidele condemned the attacks, describing them as a threat to Nigeria’s future and national development.

The lawmaker, who is also vice-chairman of the senate committee on the review of the 1999 constitution, spoke in a statement issued by his directorate of media and public affairs on Sunday. Bamidele said the incidents highlighted the urgent need to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture through state policing. He said the 10th national assembly is close to concluding the constitutional amendment process for the creation of state police.

The senate leader urged stakeholders not to politicise the issue or reduce it to ethnic and religious considerations. Bamidele also called on federal and state governments to strengthen the safe school initiative as a temporary measure to tackle insecurity in schools. The incessant abduction of students and teachers is a tragic national concern that negates our national development indices. We cannot and must not allow it to continue.

At the National Assembly, we will rise against this trend and put an end to it through the instrumentality of legislation





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