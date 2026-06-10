Senate Leader Bamidele Reflects on Suspension Controversy as Major Distraction

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele recounts challenges during Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension, calling it a major distraction from legislative work. Despite the controversy, he highlights the Senate's achievements in representation and oversight.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele has described the suspension of Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as one of the most challenging periods for the 10th Senate, saying it diverted attention from legislative activities and damaged the institution's reputation.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, recalled that major news platforms across Nigeria were preoccupied with debates over whether the suspension was justified, rather than reporting on the laws and reforms the Senate was pursuing to promote national development. He maintained that the period was not a pleasant one for the Senate leadership and the institution as a whole, as it cast a shadow over its credibility and distracted from governance.

The controversy began when Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March 2025 after the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions found her guilty of defying the Senate's seating arrangement and engaging in alleged misconduct during plenary on 20 February 2025. Prior to the committee's recommendation, the Kogi senator had accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexually harassing her, claiming he insinuated she should take care of him to receive favorable consideration for her motions.

The allegations sparked widespread debate within Nigeria and internationally, drawing negative attention to the National Assembly. The matter escalated when Akpoti-Uduaghan reported the issue to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the global organization of national parliaments, where she emotionally described being denied fair hearing and unable to represent her constituents adequately. Legal battles ensued, with Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the senate president, suing Akpoti-Uduaghan for defamation.

Godswill Akpabio also filed a lawsuit against the senator, while Akpoti-Uduaghan countersued both the Senate president and the Senate. The period was marked by intense court drama, which observers said tarnished the image of parliament and its leadership, especially amid ongoing discussions about gender inclusion and equality in politics. Bamidele acknowledged that the episode was a significant distraction.

He noted that the lowest point occurred when it appeared there was no order on the Senate floor, and when it seemed the institution lacked respect for the female gender. He recalled a senator publicly declaring the 10th Senate the worst in the country's history. Instead of highlighting legislative work, media discussions nearly every morning centered on whether the suspension was justified or the period was fair.

Nevertheless, Bamidele emphasized that the Senate achieved substantial milestones over the past three years, including effective representation, strengthened oversight of government agencies, and collaboration with the executive to stabilize the economy. He expressed pride in the Senate's accomplishments despite the distraction, urging continued focus on governance and national development





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