Senate Sets November 15 Deadline for Six State Assemblies on State Police Amendment

The Senate has given six state assemblies until November 15 to decide on the state police constitutional amendment after 30 states approved it, exceeding the required 24-state threshold.

The Senate on Wednesday gave the remaining State Houses of Assembly until November 15 to communicate their positions on the proposed establishment of State Police, warning that failure to respond could amount to withholding approval for the constitutional amendment.

The deadline was announced during plenary by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who briefed lawmakers on the outcome of consultations with the 36 State Houses of Assembly. The affected states were initially listed as Benue, Oyo, Cross River, Niger, Abia and Kano.

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However, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, subsequently informed the chamber that the Kano State House of Assembly had approved the proposal and was transmitting its resolution to the National Assembly. Barau said the communication had been delayed but that the Kano legislature had completed the approval process. Bamidele said 30 state legislatures had approved the bill, exceeding the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of 24 states needed for the amendment to proceed.

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Senate Lists Approving States

He listed the approving states as Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara. Bamidele explained that the constitutional amendment process involved three stages: passage by the National Assembly, approval by at least two-thirds of the state legislatures and presidential assent.

He said passage of the bill was the responsibility of the National Assembly and had been completed. Approval is required from at least two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly, while assent must subsequently be given by the President to complete the process. He said the approvals exceeded the constitutionally prescribed threshold and expressed optimism that the remaining assemblies would communicate their decisions before the deadline.

He emphasised that at least 24 states were needed for the amendment to proceed, adding that approval from 30 states demonstrated the popularity of the bill among Nigerians through their elected representatives in the various State Houses of Assembly. Senate President Godswill Akpabio asked the Senate Leader to give the outstanding states a definite timeframe to communicate their decisions, stressing the importance of obtaining their formal positions on the proposed amendment.

He described the establishment of State Police as a significant constitutional development that required broad consultation across the country. He said the Senate needed to know whether the remaining states concur with or reject the proposed alteration of the Constitution to allow for the creation of State Police. Akpabio said the entire country must be consulted on such an epoch-making bill and piece of legislation before it is eventually assented to by the President.

November 15 Deadline Set

He also said any assembly that failed to respond by the November 15 deadline would be deemed to have withheld its approval. Responding, Bamidele said the National Assembly had already given state legislatures a 30-day window to consider the bill and submit their resolutions. He said the Clerk to the National Assembly had formally written to all 36 State Houses of Assembly on October 15, 2026, setting November 15 as the deadline.

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In that letter, the Clerk indicated on behalf of the National Assembly that the State Houses of Assembly had until November 15 to consider the bill and communicate their decisions, providing a clear 30-day period to sit, deliberate and take the necessary decisions. Bamidele added that the National Assembly intended to transmit the proposed amendment to President Bola Tinubu for assent after the deadline.

He warned that any state legislature that failed to communicate its position by then could be regarded as having withheld approval. He said the remaining six states were expected to use the time available between now and that date to do the needful, adding that any State House of Assembly that had not communicated its position would be deemed to have withheld approval or whatever constitutional implication may arise from its failure to respond.

State Police Reform Proposal

He expressed confidence that the outstanding assemblies would communicate their decisions within the stipulated period. The proposed constitutional amendment seeks to alter the 1999 Constitution to provide for the establishment of State Police Services, a major security reform designed to decentralise policing and allow state governments to establish and manage their own police structures. The proposal is expected to address longstanding concerns about the limitations of the centralised policing system, particularly in tackling insecurity across the country's diverse communities.

It is part of ongoing efforts to decentralise Nigeria's policing architecture by establishing State Police Services and is expected to provide a constitutional framework for state-controlled police institutions amid growing concerns over insecurity and calls for a policing structure that allows state governments to respond more effectively.