Nigerian Senate mandates nationwide vessel audit after Bayelsa boat disaster kills 32. The resolution targets NIWA enforcement failures and calls for infrastructure improvements in riverine communities.

The Nigerian Senate has issued a binding directive for a comprehensive audit of all vessels operating within the nation following a catastrophic boat accident in Bayelsa State. This legislative action comes in direct response to the tragedy that occurred near the Oweikorogha community, resulting in the confirmed death of 32 individuals and leaving many others missing or injured.

Senate Resolution and Regulatory Oversight

Senator Benson Konbowei, representing the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, sponsored a formal motion during the Tuesday plenary session that led to this sweeping directive. The legislative body attributed the disaster primarily to severe overloading and a systemic failure in regulatory oversight by maritime authorities. Consequently, the Senate has mandated the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to immediately strengthen the enforcement of existing maritime safety regulations across all waterways.

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Tragedy Details and Mass Burial Process

The fatal incident occurred on November 20 when a wooden boat, reportedly carrying more than 300 passengers, capsized while traveling to the Ukubie community for a burial ceremony. The Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 16, Regina Udoette, confirmed the final death toll of 32 during a recent visit to the Ayama-Ijaw community, the departure point of the ill-fated vessel. On Tuesday, the Bayelsa State government conducted a mass burial for 28 victims at the Azikoro Cemetery in the Yenagoa Local Government Area, a process supervised by Secretary to the State Government Prof. Nimbofa Ayawei and Commissioner for Environment Mr. Ebi Ben Ololo.

Family Grievances and Government Response

The mass burial procedure sparked immediate controversy, with several relatives of the victims expressing strong displeasure. Timipreye Dipreye, a survivor who lost seven family members in the accident, stated that families preferred individual burials to properly mourn their loved ones. Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, responded to these complaints by labeling the mass burial as an ongoing process, assuring the public that remaining unidentified bodies would be buried individually in due course as investigations continue.

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Leadership Critique and Infrastructure Demands

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin urged maritime regulatory agencies to conduct routine inspections and immediately withdraw any unserviceable boats from operation to prevent future incidents. Senate President Godswill Akpabio criticized the tragedy as a result of greed and overloading, noting that Senate leadership had cut short a political rally to honor the victims. Akpabio also called on rescue teams to sustain search operations in the surrounding mangrove swamps, hoping to locate any survivors who might still be stranded.

Relief Measures and Political Reactions

Senator Konbowei appealed to the federal government to accelerate the construction of the Yenagoa-Oporoma Road, emphasizing that the lack of road infrastructure forces riverine communities to rely heavily on unsafe boats. The lawmakers commended President Bola Tinubu for his swift response and Vice President Kashim Shettima for visiting the state and announcing a N250million relief donation. Following a minute's silence, the Senate unanimously adopted resolutions directing the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide sustained relief materials and welfare support to survivors until their full recovery.