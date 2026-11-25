The Senate and House of Representatives have called for a nationwide audit of boats and ferries and stricter enforcement of safety rules after a November 20 boat accident in Bayelsa State killed 29 people, including two children.

The Senate and House of Representatives have called for a nationwide audit of boats and ferries operating on Nigeria's waterways, along with stricter enforcement of safety regulations, following a boat accident in Bayelsa State that claimed 29 lives, including two children.

The lawmakers blamed the November 20, 2026 disaster on overloading, poor safety standards and the use of unserviceable vessels. They urged regulatory agencies to ensure the compulsory use of life jackets and other safety equipment. The resolutions followed separate motions moved at plenary on Tuesday by Senator Benson Konbowei, representing Bayelsa Central, and Rodney Ambaiowei, representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency. Leading the debate in the Senate, Konbowei described the incident as shocking and unfortunate.

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Overloading Caused Bayelsa Boat Tragedy

He said the ill-fated boat was carrying more than 300 passengers, far above its capacity, before its weak structure broke apart and capsized. Konbowei said, "The boat had more than three hundred passengers on board, which was more than its old and weak frame could comfortably carry, and it broke apart, capsized and threw the passengers into the river.

" He disclosed that 29 bodies had been recovered, while divers and rescue workers continued searching for missing passengers. Several survivors had also been taken to hospitals for treatment. In the House, Ambaiowei said more than 150 people, mostly indigenes of Southern Ijaw, were involved in the accident while travelling from Ayama Community to Ukubie for a condolence visit. He said the boat capsized at the river junction between Oweikorogha and Otuan, throwing its occupants into the water.

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According to him, 51 people had been rescued alive with varying degrees of injuries and discomfort as of November 22, while 29 others, including two children, had been confirmed dead. The rescued victims were taken to medical facilities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area and government hospitals in Yenagoa, while search operations continued for missing persons and possible survivors.

Both lawmakers attributed the vulnerability of riverine communities to inadequate road networks and dependence on poorly maintained boats, many of which were old, overworked and frequently overloaded. Konbowei called on the Federal Government to support critical road projects, particularly the proposed Yenagoa-Oporoma Road, which he said was recommended in the 1958 Willink Commission Report. He also commended Governor Douye Diri for his response to the disaster and President Bola Tinubu for sending Vice-President Kashim Shettima to the state.

Senators Demand Rigorous Safety Audits

Shettima had announced a donation of N250m to support the state government's disaster management efforts and affected families. Contributing to the Senate debate, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin urged regulatory agencies to conduct routine inspections of boats and ferries to ensure compliance with safety standards. He said, "I think if that was the case, if there were routine checks, I'm sure this kind of calamity will not be occurring at the rate they are occurring in our country.

" Similarly, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing Kaduna South, called for a comprehensive investigation into the accident and an audit of vessels operating in the country's territorial waters. He said, "There are gaps in the regulatory framework that have given rise to situations such as this, and I want to urge that the relevant committee of the Senate needs to step in and conduct investigations.

" In the House, Minority Leader Fred Agbedi called for subsidised modern boats for riverine communities, similar to the Federal Government's intervention in road transportation through Compressed Natural Gas buses. He said, "I'm aware that the federal government is providing CNG buses, you know, that are more economical. But each time we talk about mass transit and all that, there is no river craft provision.

" Agbedi argued that government transportation interventions should also accommodate communities with limited access to roads, adding that modern boats should be provided at subsidised rates. Also contributing, Shina Oyedeji urged the government to strengthen safety regulations, particularly the training and certification of boat operators. He questioned the standards used in certifying operators and inspecting vessels, insisting that safety requirements must be properly established and enforced.

The Deputy Majority Whip, Isiaka Ibrahim, said responsibility for safety on inland waterways rested with both federal and state governments, noting that creeks and offshore waters were on the concurrent legislative list. He called for an investigation into the accident, arguing that safety measures observed by multinational companies operating in Nigeria's offshore waters should guide improvements in local water transportation. Ibrahim also cautioned against relying on swimming ability as a substitute for basic safety precautions.

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"Life vests, life jackets, we ignore it. And then we are not talking about mishap. Definitely, it's a hazard," he said.

Leaders Call For Stricter Penalties

However, the House Leader, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, said communities, maritime associations, local governments and state authorities must also be held accountable for safety failures. He said television footage of the accident showed passengers boarding boats without life jackets, describing the practice as unacceptable and calling for tougher penalties against violators.

"Soldiers that die in war also know how to shoot. They know how to deploy grenades. So the fact that I was born in the riverside, I was thrown into the river, I was a baby, I have been swimming for 20, 35 years, is not an excuse to board a boat without the appropriate life vest," he said. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, blamed the accident on overloading and urged boat operators to observe approved passenger limits.

He commended President Tinubu for swiftly contacting the Bayelsa State Government and local communities to express sympathy and ensure immediate intervention. President Tinubu deployed Vice-President Kashim Shettima to the affected area to assess the situation and oversee relief efforts. The federal government also donated N250 million to the Bayelsa State Government to manage the disaster and support the affected persons.

Senator Simon Lalong, representing Plateau South, praised these interventions while noting that the Vice-President and the National Emergency Management Agency played pivotal roles in the immediate response to the crisis. The Senate officially adopted the motion, commending President Tinubu and Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for their interventions in the aftermath of the tragedy. The lawmakers also recognized the police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other federal agencies involved in the rescue and relief operations.

Authorities Urged To Enforce Compliance

The resolution mandates that relevant authorities step in quickly to ensure an audit of all vessels operating within territorial waters. This comprehensive review aims to verify that all vessels are worthy of operating and to prevent such catastrophic incidents from recurring in the future. The National Inland Waterways Authority and the National Emergency Management Agency have been specifically urged to take swift actions on regulatory issues to ensure compliance.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, emphasized the statutory mandate of these authorities to conduct routine checks on all boats and ferries plying Nigerian waterways. He stated that regulatory bodies must ensure that all guidelines governing water transportation are strictly adhered to by operators. Senator Barau highlighted the critical need for vigilance, particularly noting the heightened risk of such accidents during the upcoming Christmas period.