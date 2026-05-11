Senate Committee Unveils Plans to Modernise Agricultural Education and Research System

The Senate Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions has unveiled plans to modernise Nigeria’s agricultural education and research system as part of efforts to tackle food insecurity. The committee’s Chairman, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli, during a media parley held in Ibadan on Monday, added that the plans would also boost job creation across the country.

The Senate Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions has unveiled plans to modernise Nigeria’s agricultural education and research system as part of efforts to tackle food insecurity.

The committee’s Chairman, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli, during a media parley held in Ibadan on Monday, added that the plans would also boost job creation across the country. The forthcoming summit is titled “Unfolding the Potential of Agricultural Colleges and Institutions through Collaboration and Innovation to Enhance Food Security and Job Creation”





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Senate Committee On Agricultural Colleges And Modernise Agricultural Education And Research Tackle Food Insecurity Boost Job Creation National Legislative Summit And Expo On Agricu Diplomatic Engagements Investment And Training Transform Agricultural Institutions Practical Areas Such As Crop Production Livestock And Agribusiness Existing Laws Guiding The Agricultural Researc Specialised Institutions Federal College Of Agriculture In Shani Borno Skilled Manpower Agricultural Research Practical Farming National Horticultural Research Institute (NIH Timely Strong Legislative Framework

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