A House of Representatives committee investigating the NSCDC Mining Marshals summoned the agency, but its delegation met a locked hearing room. The probe covers extortion, unlawful arrests, a N2bn transaction and an officer's death.

A delegation of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps arrived at the National Assembly on Tuesday to honour a summons by the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals but met a locked hearing room with the lawmakers absent.

The development came days after the committee, chaired by Gaza Gbefwi, gave the NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, a 24-hour ultimatum to appear before it over allegations of misconduct, financial impropriety and human rights abuses involving the Mining Marshals. The committee is investigating the activities, funding and operations of the Mining Marshals, including allegations of extortion, unlawful arrests, arbitrary detention and human rights violations.

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It is also seeking explanations over an alleged transaction involving more than N2bn linked to the bank account of a former state commander and the reported killing of a serving NSCDC officer, Agada Agada, allegedly by fellow officers at a mining site. The committee said its investigation was being conducted in exercise of its oversight powers under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

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The Mining Marshals were inaugurated in March 2024, with more than 2,200 personnel deployed to tackle illegal mining, protect the country's mineral resources and improve security at mining sites. Several petitions were also presented to the committee by mining operators and other individuals. One petitioner, Rachel Ogbonna, director of communications at Stone Rockers Nigeria Limited, alleged that NSCDC operatives subjected the company's workers to arbitrary arrests, prolonged detention and harassment.

She also alleged that the company's quarry site was sealed despite its possession of valid mining licences and other operational documents. Another petitioner, Odey Polycarp, a security operative, accused the personnel of unlawfully arresting and detaining members of his workforce after picking them up in a residential area where no mining activities were taking place. He further alleged that the workers were repeatedly assaulted in custody.

Committee Examines Agada Death and Funding Issues

The committee also examined the circumstances surrounding Agada's death, with Gbefwi reportedly expressing condolences to his family and calling for the protection of his widow, two children and other witnesses. Other areas of concern included vehicle procurement, budgetary allocations, special intervention funds, publicity expenditure and other sources of funding for the Mining Marshals. The NSCDC delegation, led by Assistant Commandant-General Emmanuel Fadeyi, who represented Audi, arrived at the designated hearing room at about 3pm but found it locked.

The officials subsequently proceeded to the office of Abdul Malik Danga, whom they were informed had been delegated by Gbefwi to receive the delegation. However, the proposed meeting became contentious when Danga reportedly requested to meet Fadeyi alone, asking other members of the delegation, including the Mining Marshals commander, to wait outside. Fadeyi initially questioned the arrangement, arguing that the delegation had been summoned for an official hearing and should be allowed to participate collectively.

Fadeyi Meets Danga Alone Amid Locked Hearing Room

The meeting eventually held between the two officials alone and lasted about 30 minutes. Efforts by journalists to obtain details of the discussion and the reasons for the committee members' absence were unsuccessful, as Danga reportedly declined to speak with the press. Speaking after the meeting, Fadeyi said the delegation had honoured the summons despite the situation. He said, We are here at the National Assembly to honour the summons of the House, but we met the venue locked.

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Given the urgency and threatening nature of the public summons, which did not carry the tone of an official engagement but appeared adversarial, we nevertheless came because we are an institution that respects the law and its provisions. He said the Corps had nothing to conceal and remained committed to discharging its statutory responsibilities. He added, We have nothing to hide other than ensuring that we uphold our mandate.

Mining Marshals Commander Dismisses Allegations as Blackmail

Meanwhile, the Commander of the Mining Marshals, Attah John Onoja, dismissed the allegations against the unit, describing them as false and claiming that they were being sponsored by defendants facing trial over illegal mining activities. Onoja also accused some lawyers whose clients had failed to secure the reopening of mining sites sealed over alleged illegal operations of being behind the allegations. He described the allegation involving the purported N2bn transaction as weaponised blackmail.

The commander said the unit had approached Zenith Bank and obtained the complete statement of account of Jibrin Labaran, who was allegedly linked to the transaction, before submitting it to the House committee. He expressed surprise that the committee was still pursuing the allegation despite what he said was the submission of the bank statement.

Onoja also questioned the committee's demand for the health histories and other personal information of Mining Marshals personnel, arguing that the disclosure of such sensitive details could compromise their security and expose them to danger. He further faulted the committee for entertaining complaints relating to cases already before courts of competent jurisdiction. The commander alleged that the investigation had been politicised to undermine the Federal Government's efforts to sanitise the mining sector through the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.