Senate Awards N100m to Flamingos and Addresses Aviation Safety

The Nigerian Senate awards N100 million to the Flamingos and reviews aviation safety protocols following VIP movement delays. Read about key legislative updates and stakeholder reactions.

The Nigerian Senate has officially announced a financial donation of N100 million to the Nigeria U-17 women's national football team, widely known as the Flamingos. This significant monetary reward follows the team's historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup held in Morocco. The announcement was made by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during a plenary session dedicated to honoring the athletes and their coaching staff for their exceptional performance on the global stage.

Senate Rewards Flamingos and Links Victory to 2027 Politics

Godswill Akpabio made the N100 million donation announcement while lawmakers were debating a motion sponsored by Abdul Ningi, the senator representing the Bauchi Central Senatorial District. The motion sought formal national recognition for the team and adequate financial rewards for the players. During his speech, the Senate President explicitly linked the Flamingos' victory to President Bola Tinubu's political prospects, suggesting the win signaled strong public support for the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Also read Of the First Lady and Flamingos in Aso Rock

Akpabio further argued that President Tinubu's receipt of the trophy from the team was a symbolic indication that he would also emerge victorious in the upcoming presidential election. The Senate President congratulated President Tinubu, the Nigeria Football Federation, and the players for their respective contributions to the team's success. This political framing of the sporting achievement highlights the intersection of national sports pride and political strategy in the lead-up to the next election cycle.

Aviation Safety Reforms Address VIP Airspace Restrictions

In a separate legislative development, the Senate has called on aviation regulatory agencies to review their operational procedures to enhance passenger safety regarding VIP movements. The upper chamber mandated that aircraft should be diverted to alternative airports rather than kept in holding patterns when the movements of President Bola Tinubu and other Very Important Persons necessitate temporary airspace restrictions. This directive aims to mitigate the risks associated with keeping planes airborne for extended periods.

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The lawmakers issued this call after debating a motion that highlighted the dangers of aircraft holding patterns at Nigerian airports due to security-related activities. The Senate concluded that diverting flights to alternative airports is significantly safer for passengers than maintaining them in the air while landing operations are suspended. This procedural change is designed to reduce potential safety hazards and improve the overall travel experience during high-security events.

Auditor General Report and Telecommunications Service Concerns

Addressing financial accountability, former NNPC Chief Executive Mr. Kyari appeared before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts to respond to allegations in the Auditor-General's report covering the period from 2017 to 2023. Mr. Kyari firmly described the alleged N210 trillion financial discrepancy as a misrepresentation of facts, insisting that the funds were neither missing nor stolen under his watch. He attributed the controversy to accounting and bookkeeping failures rather than actual financial losses and submitted a detailed report to the committee explaining these issues.

Additionally, the Senate has resolved to summon the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, along with telecommunications operators if the Nigerian Communications Commission fails to provide satisfactory answers regarding poor network services. This decision follows a debate on a motion sponsored by Tahir Monguno and presented by Oyelola Ashiru, which highlighted unjustified deductions from subscribers' airtime. Although the motion initially proposed a four-week deadline for the committee to engage the regulator, the Senate President emphasized the urgency of the matter to ensure immediate relief for consumers.