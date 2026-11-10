Senate Announces N100m Donation to Flamingos After U-17 Women's World Cup Win

The Nigerian Senate has announced a N100 million donation to the Flamingos after their historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup victory in Rabat, Morocco, where they beat Japan 2-1 in the final. Lawmakers urged the Federal Government to adequately reward the players and called for sustained investment in grassroots sports.

The Nigerian Senate has announced a donation of N100 million to the country's Under-17 women's national football team, the Flamingos, following their historic victory at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Rabat, Morocco.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the donation during plenary on Tuesday. Akpabio made the announcement while presiding over a motion moved by Sen. Abdul Ningi (ADC-Bauchi Central) on the need to congratulate the victorious girls. The motion was seconded by Sen.

Also read Nigeria's U-17 Women's Star Credits Coaches for Flamingos' World Cup Resurgence

Senate Senator Describes Historic Flamingos Victory

Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo North). Ningi described the victory as historic, noting that the young players had achieved what several other Nigerian national teams had struggled to accomplish. He said the team's triumph was particularly remarkable given the limited expectations surrounding the players before the competition. The senator expressed concern that the achievement had not received adequate publicity and national recognition.

He added that the players deserved to be celebrated for bringing honour to Nigeria and Africa. He also expressed concern that the team had not received sufficient official recognition upon its arrival in the country. Oshiomhole commended the team for defeating Japan in the final, describing the victory as evidence of the potential and determination of Nigerian youths. He urged Nigerians to appreciate the country's achievements rather than constantly focusing on its challenges.

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He also appealed to the Senate leadership to make a donation to the team to support the players' educational needs alongside their sporting careers. The Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in Saturday's final to emerge champions. The victory marked a major milestone for Nigerian football and made the Flamingos the first African team to win the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup. The team also defeated Brazil on their way to the title.

Motion Congratulates Flamingos And NFF

The motion moved by Ningi congratulated the players for their achievement and praised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for its contribution to the team's success. Ningi described the victory as a significant moment for Nigerian sports, noting that the players had demonstrated determination, discipline and commitment throughout the competition. The lawmakers also acknowledged the efforts of the technical crew, officials and other individuals who contributed to the team's preparation and eventual triumph.

The Senate thereafter adopted Ningi's prayers, congratulating President Bola Tinubu for his support for sports development, Nigerians on the historic victory, and the leadership of the National Sports Commission, particularly its Chairman, Shehu Dikko. It also urged the Federal Government to provide adequate compensation and rewards for the players in recognition of their achievement. Akpabio, in his remarks, said the victory was a significant achievement for Nigeria and Africa, particularly as the Flamingos defeated football nations including Brazil and Japan.

He urged the Federal Government to adequately reward the players and called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sustain the team and continue developing the players for future competitions. The Senate President also appealed to wealthy and sports-loving Nigerians to support the players and encourage other young people to participate in sports.

Akpabio Announces One Hundred Million Naira Donation

He noted that the N100 million donation by the National Assembly was intended to recognise the players' achievement and encourage them to continue bringing honour to the country. Akpabio said, I want to commend the Flamingos, the Under-17 youth team of Nigeria, for defeating major countries such as Brazil and Japan to win the Under-17 World Cup for Africa for the first time and for Nigeria.

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We also urged, and we pray that the federal government will recognise these children accordingly and give them adequate rewards. The Nigerian Football Federation, under its leadership, should see the need to keep these children together and develop them further. The Flamingos' victory over Japan attracted attention to Nigeria's growing presence in women's football, particularly at youth level. Their performance demonstrated the potential of young Nigerian players to compete successfully against some of the strongest football nations in the world.

By overcoming Japan in the final, the team secured a title that had remained beyond the reach of African countries since the introduction of the competition. The Senate said the players deserved recognition for bringing honour to the country and raising Nigeria's profile on the international sporting stage. They noted that sustained encouragement from the government and citizens was important in motivating young athletes to pursue sporting excellence.

Lawmakers Call For Consistent Sports Development

Beyond the financial reward, the Senate called on the Federal Government to increase its commitment to sports development across the country. The lawmakers stressed that Nigeria needed a more consistent approach to identifying, training and supporting young sporting talents. They maintained that the country's latest achievement should serve as an opportunity to strengthen investment in grassroots sports rather than treating the victory as an isolated success.

According to the Senate, adequate funding remains essential to developing young athletes, improving sporting facilities and providing the necessary training equipment for national teams. They also highlighted the importance of creating an environment where talented young Nigerians can develop their abilities without facing unnecessary challenges associated with inadequate facilities and limited institutional support. The lawmakers maintained that the government must ensure that the country's sporting achievements are supported with policies and investments capable of producing more international successes.

The Senate's intervention has therefore placed attention on the responsibility of government and football administrators to ensure that the players receive the recognition and support they deserve. The lawmakers urged the relevant authorities to sustain the momentum created by the victory and ensure that young athletes across the country are given opportunities to develop their sporting abilities.

They also emphasised that Nigeria must move beyond celebrating international victories and establish a lasting structure that would enable the country to produce more champions in different sporting disciplines.