Senator Karimi seeks alliance with Atiku Abubakar's ADC party following a Federal High Court ruling that recognizes Hon. Samuel Bamidele Aro as the APC candidate for Kogi West, intensifying political tensions ahead of 2027.

Senator Dino Melaye and former Senator Karimi are reportedly engaging in high-level political discussions as the crisis within the All Progressives Congress deepens regarding his future in the party. These alleged meetings are part of broader efforts by the embattled lawmaker to explore alternative political arrangements ahead of the 2027 general election. The discussions follow a significant court judgment that officially recognized Hon. Samuel Bamidele Aro as the APC's duly nominated candidate for the Kogi West senatorial district.

Exploring Political Alliances and Support

Sources familiar with the development claim that Karimi is considering a strategic alliance with the All Democrats Congress, commonly known as the ADC, the opposition party led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The reported engagements centred on possible cooperation with the ADC, political support for Atiku, and arrangements that could shape Karimi's political future outside the APC. There are also claims that the senator discussed the ADC's political prospects in Kogi State, including possible interests surrounding the party's governorship ticket. Neither Karimi nor the other politicians allegedly involved has publicly confirmed the reported meetings.

Also read Court Restores 7 ADC Primary Election Winners Replaced In Jigawa

Deepening Rifts With Party Stakeholders

These developments occur against the background of a prolonged disagreement between Karimi and influential APC stakeholders in Kogi West, which escalated during the party's senatorial primary in May. The dispute has raised questions about the senator's relationship with the party leadership and the possibility of a political realignment as the 2027 elections approach. Karimi's political troubles within the APC stem from disagreements with party leaders and stakeholders in Kogi West. Some party leaders have accused the senator of losing touch with grassroots members and pursuing political interests that could deepen divisions within the party.

There have also been allegations that his political conduct and public statements could heighten ethnic tensions in the state. The disagreement prompted the APC leadership in the senatorial district, under its Zonal Chairman, Hon. Ayo Emmanuel Arewa, to reportedly threaten disciplinary action against the lawmaker. Tensions reached a turning point during the APC senatorial primary held on May 18, 2026, when Hon. Samuel Bamidele Aro emerged as the candidate recognised by stakeholders in the district.

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Governor Intervention and Court Rulings

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo later intervened in an attempt to reconcile the opposing camps and prevent further divisions. At a meeting convened at the Government House, however, Kogi West stakeholders reportedly told the governor that they no longer wanted Karimi to represent the district. The senator attended the meeting and apologised for his actions, but the stakeholders reportedly maintained that his apology could no longer restore their confidence. Karimi subsequently challenged Aro's emergence, presenting a different primary result in an appeal to the APC national leadership.

The move generated further controversy, with stakeholders questioning how the party arrived at the decision to replace Aro's name with that of the incumbent senator. They maintained that the substitution disregarded the outcome of the primary conducted in the district. Unwilling to accept the substitution, Aro approached the Federal High Court to challenge the decision. The case, initially instituted in Lokoja, later proceeded to the Federal High Court in Abuja following its transfer. The Independent National Electoral Commission, also known as INEC, was involved in the legal proceedings.

Appeal Process and Political Uncertainty

The court recognized Aro as the winner of the APC senatorial primary and restrained Karimi from parading himself as the party's candidate for Kogi West. The judgment marked a major development in the dispute, but Karimi rejected the decision and proceeded to the Court of Appeal. The appeal has since become central to the political contest, as its outcome will determine the next stage of the disagreement over the APC ticket. The court also directed INEC to recognise and publish Aro's name as the APC candidate, while restraining the party from submitting Karimi's name.

Karimi rejected the judgment, describing it as contrary to the evidence presented before the court. He also questioned the judge's position on previous decisions involving pre-election disputes and the conduct of party primaries. The senator further alleged that Aro did not participate in the primary and accused him of presenting fabricated documents to support his case. Aro's position on the allegations was not immediately available. Karimi nevertheless expressed confidence in the appellate process and urged his supporters to remain calm. He also reaffirmed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insisting that the legal setback would not stop his political activities. The court dispute has therefore left the APC's Kogi West ticket at the centre of an increasingly complicated political contest.

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Meanwhile, another issue emerging from the political crisis concerns alleged claims by Karimi about his relationship with INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan.