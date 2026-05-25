Self-Proclaimed Native Doctor Sentenced to 31 Years for Fraud and Spiritual Manipulation

A court in Anambra State has sentenced Akinyola Ogundale to 31 years in prison for defrauding a now-deceased woman of over 5 million Naira using fake rituals and death threats.

In a stern warning against the exploitation of vulnerable citizens through spiritual deception, a court in Anambra State has sentenced Akinyola Ogundale, a self-proclaimed native doctor, to a total of 31 years of imprisonment.

The judgment was delivered by Justice D.A. Onyefulu, who found the defendant guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses and fraudulent conversion. The court determined that Ogundale utilized a calculated combination of threats, intimidation, and spiritual manipulation to fleece his victim of over 5 million Naira.

This legal victory comes after a detailed prosecution that highlighted the defendant's adherence to a pattern of psychological warfare and financial exploitation, violating Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act as well as Section 383(1) of the Criminal Code Law of Anambra State, 1991. The harrowing details of the case date back to July 2024, when the victim, Juliet Onabe, encountered the defendant while she was traveling from Onitsha to Ondo for business purposes.

During this encounter, Ogundale presented himself as a spiritual authority with the power to perform rituals that would guarantee the victim immense wealth. What began as a promise of prosperity quickly spiraled into a nightmare of extortion. The prosecution provided evidence showing that the defendant did not merely request payment for his services but instead employed intense spiritual and psychological pressure. Juliet Onabe was repeatedly threatened with death and supernatural calamities if she failed to provide the demanded funds.

The court heard how the victim was reduced to a state of desperation, often pleading with the defendant to show mercy while promising to source more money from wherever possible. To satisfy the relentless demands of the fraudulent native doctor, the now-deceased Juliet Onabe was forced to borrow significant sums of money from various individuals, further deepening her financial distress.

The evidence presented in court was comprehensive, including bank transfer records and statements from Opay and other banking institutions, which proved that the defendant had systematically drained her accounts. Furthermore, Ogundale had coerced the victim into handing over cash that was specifically intended for her business operations.

The prosecution also submitted an extra-judicial statement made by the defendant himself, in which he admitted to receiving the funds under the guise of performing spiritual and ritual services, effectively sealing his fate through his own confession. Despite the mounting evidence, the defendant displayed a blatant disregard for the judicial process by refusing to appear in court for his trial.

Consequently, Justice Onyefulu proceeded with the case in absentia, invoking Section 177(3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law. After reviewing the testimonies of two key witnesses and the documentary evidence, the judge concluded that the prosecution had proven its case beyond any reasonable doubt. The final sentence was split into two counts: 21 years of imprisonment for obtaining money by false pretenses and an additional 10 years for fraudulent conversion.

This severe penalty reflects the court's commitment to eradicating the menace of spiritual fraud and providing a deterrent to those who weaponize faith and fear for criminal gain, especially in cases where the victim suffers such profound psychological and financial trauma





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