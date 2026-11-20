Former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami survived an assassination attempt at his Abeokuta residence. The 74-year-old legend was attacked by three armed men who sustained deep machete wounds before being discharged.

Former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami survived a violent early-morning assault at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday. The 74-year-old football legend described the incident as an assassination attempt after three armed intruders broke into his home at approximately 2:30am to steal and kill him.

The Assault on Segun Odegbami

Segun Odegbami recounted the terrifying ordeal in a message to a close associate, detailing how he fought off the assailants alongside his driver and a domestic worker. The attackers broke down his front door to gain access to the house located in the Ibara Government Reservation Area, where they initially overpowered his staff. Despite claims from the intruders that the football icon was not at home, they found his bedroom and launched a direct attack on him.

Also read Former Green Eagles Captain Segun Odegbami Attacked in Abeokuta Home

Wounds and Hospital Discharge

During the struggle, Segun Odegbami sustained deep machete wounds and was bleeding heavily before the attackers eventually fled the scene. He was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for emergency treatment and care. The proprietor of Eagles 7 Sports Radio 103.7 FM confirmed his survival by stating he visited the facility and has since been discharged from the hospital.

Police Response and Investigation

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the incident and Segun Odegbami's hospital discharge on Friday through spokesperson DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi. Commissioner of Police Bode Ojajuni visited the football icon to sympathize with him and immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. The command has launched an intensive manhunt to identify and apprehend the three suspects responsible for the crime.

Advertisement

Legacy and Community Reaction

Segun Odegbami remains a pivotal figure in Nigerian football history, having played a key role in the squad that won the country's first Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil in 1980. He scored three goals in that tournament to finish as the joint top scorer. He also helped Shooting Stars of Ibadan lift the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1976, cementing his status as a sporting legend.

Appeal for Public Cooperation

While the specific motive behind the attack on Segun Odegbami has not yet been established, the police have appealed to residents to remain calm and provide credible information through established channels. DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi emphasized that the command is leaving no stone unturned in addressing the incident and is actively working to resolve the case with the community's assistance.