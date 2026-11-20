Former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami was injured during a home invasion in Ogun State. Three armed men attacked the 74-year-old at his Ibara GRA residence, prompting police investigation and widespread concern.

Former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami was attacked by three armed men at his private residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The violent incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, resulting in injuries to the seventy-four-year-old football legend.

Details of the Armed Home Invasion

The assailants targeted Odegbami's home located within the Ibara Government Reserved Area (GRA). According to reports, the invaders overpowered the domestic staff and driver present at the compound before proceeding to access the former captain's bedroom. This breach of security marks a significant violation of the privacy and safety of one of Nigeria's most iconic sports figures.

Also read Armed men attack ex-Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami in Ogun home

Resident Accounts of the Struggle

A resident present during the incident provided details regarding the initial interaction between the attackers and the household staff. The invaders reportedly asked the staff for Odegbami's whereabouts, but were told that the former athlete was not at home. Suspicions were raised when the attackers noticed the generator was running, indicating occupancy.

The attackers subsequently subjected the domestic staff to severe beatings after they failed to produce Odegbami immediately. The resident confirmed that the assailants then forced their way into the bedroom where Odegbami was resting. The former captain reportedly resisted the intrusion, leading to a physical struggle with the armed intruders during which he sustained injuries.

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Injuries and Suspect Flight

During the confrontation, Odegbami suffered wounds while attempting to defend himself and his home. The attackers eventually fled the scene, leaving the seventy-four-year-old bleeding. The severity of the injuries has not been fully detailed, but the violent nature of the encounter has raised alarm bells regarding personal security for public figures in residential areas.

Ongoing Security Investigations

Authorities are currently investigating the break-in and the assault on the former Super Eagles captain. The incident has sparked conversations about safety protocols in the Ibara GRA area and the vulnerability of high-profile individuals to home invasions. Further details regarding the identity and apprehension of the three suspects are expected as the investigation progresses.