Segilola Resources Concludes Successful 5th Annual Football Tournament in Osun State, Promoting Youth Empowerment and Community Development

Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) successfully concluded its fifth annual football tournament in Osun State, fostering youth empowerment, community unity, and grassroots sports development. The event, part of SROL’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, featured male and female teams competing over three days, culminating in thrilling finals and a community-centered closing ceremony. The tournament provided significant prizes, recognized individual excellence, and strengthened relationships between SROL and its host communities.

Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) successfully concluded its fifth annual football tournament in Osun State , marking a vibrant celebration of grassroots sports, community unity, and youth development.

The tournament, a cornerstone of SROL’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, showcased a three-day competition featuring both male and female teams, commencing on Thursday, March 26th, and culminating in exciting finals and a community-focused closing ceremony held at the Iperindo Community Field on Saturday, March 28th. This year's tournament highlighted the commitment of SROL to fostering positive relationships with its host communities through this engaging event. The event provided a platform for local talents, offering them an opportunity to compete, display their skills, and gain recognition. The competition aimed not only to celebrate athleticism but also to promote values like teamwork, discipline, and community spirit, creating lasting positive impacts within the host communities.\This year’s edition featured a significant prize pool of ₦2,600,000, distributed among the participating teams and recognizing individual achievements. The winning male and female teams each received ₦500,000, while the runners-up were awarded ₦400,000 each, and the third-place teams received ₦250,000 each. Beyond the team accolades, the tournament honored individual excellence through various award categories. The HSE Awards, emphasizing safety and discipline both on and off the field, were presented to deserving players in both male and female categories, each receiving ₦50,000. Additionally, the highest goal scorers and the Best Coach/Manager in both categories were recognized with a prize of ₦50,000 each. The teams participating were composed of SROL staff and members from the host communities. The male category involved four teams: Adrian FC, Sola FC, Segun FC, and Collins FC, while the female category comprised Aderinokun FC, Chris FC, Alf FC, and Adeoye FC. The participation of both staff and community members exemplified SROL’s dedication to integration and creating shared experiences. The event served as a way to unite different segments of the local populace, fostering a sense of belonging and collaboration, as envisioned by SROL’s leadership.\Mr. Segun Lawson, CEO of SROL, inaugurated the tournament with a display of football skills and a symbolic kickoff, setting an energetic tone for the event. He emphasized the tournament’s role in strengthening relationships with the host communities and facilitating meaningful integration. The competitive spirit was evident throughout the matches, with nail-biting penalty shootouts, remarkable goals, and moments of intense anticipation leading up to the finals. In the male category, Collins FC triumphed over Adrian FC with a score of 4-2. In the female category, Adeoye FC secured victory against Alf FC with a score of 5-3. Owoeye Sikemi, captain of the winning Adeoye FC team, expressed her gratitude, noting the opportunity for players to exhibit their talents. Adeshola Temitope, captain of the winning Collins FC team, lauded the competition as an investment in youth and a platform for community cohesion. Engr. Olusola Olusomidomo, Deputy General Manager/Operations Manager at SROL, underscored the company’s vision, stating the tournament's aim to nurture talent, inspire young people, and strengthen community bonds. As the operator of Nigeria’s pioneering large-scale gold mine, SROL continues to make significant impacts on the community through focused initiatives that promote opportunity and celebrate local talent, showing its commitment to a sustainable development model. The tournament highlighted the importance of CSR in driving community development and fostering a positive relationship between SROL and the local population





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Football Tournament Youth Empowerment Community Development Segilola Resources Osun State

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