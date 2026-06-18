Security Forces Make Notable Successes in Counter-Terrorism and Anti-Kidnapping Operations

The operations, led by the military and police, resulted in the rescue of seven kidnapped victims in Katsina and Zamfara states, the foiling of coordinated abduction attempts, and the arrest of suspected terrorists and criminal collaborators. Troops stormed a terrorist enclave in Fafu Village, Matazu Local Government Area, and rescued four kidnapped victims. In Zamfara State, troops foiled a planned kidnapping and rescued three additional victims. In Kogi State, troops rescued five kidnapped victims abandoned by fleeing bandits. In Kebbi State, the police command arrested suspected terrorists, bandits, arms traffickers, and rescued a kidnapped woman. In Kwara State, nine residents regained their freedom after spending weeks in captivity, and four suspected criminals were arrested for looting abandoned communities.

Security forces have recorded widespread operational successes across the North-West and North-Central regions, rescuing abducted persons, foiling kidnapping attempts, and arresting suspected terrorists and criminal collaborators in Katsina, Zamfara, Kogi, Kebbi and Kwara states.

The operations, carried out by the military and police under various formations, were intensified in recent weeks as part of ongoing counter-terrorism and anti-kidnapping offensives aimed at dismantling criminal networks and restoring stability in affected communities





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Security Forces Operational Successes Counter-Terrorism Anti-Kidnapping Rescue Operations Arrest Of Suspects Terrorist Groups Criminal Networks Stability In Affected Communities Intensified Operations Counter-Terrorism And Anti-Kidnapping Offensiv Dismantling Criminal Networks Intense Search-And-Rescue Operations Aggressive Assault Superior Firepower Terrorist Groups Armed Criminals Kidnapped Victims Bandit Attack Rescue Operations Intensified Security Operations Arrest Of Suspects Looting Abandoned Communities Intensified Operations Intensified Security Operations Intensified Operations Intensified Security Operations Intensified Security Operations Intensified Security Operations Intensified Security Operations Intensified Security Operations Intensified Security Operations Intensified Security Operations Intensified Security Operations Intensified Security Operations Intensified Security Operations Intensified Security Operations Intensified Security Operations Intensified Security 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