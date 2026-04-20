Security Forces Launch Massive Rescue Operation After Abduction of 15 Travellers on Calabar-Itu Highway

A large-scale rescue operation is underway in Cross River State after 15 travellers were abducted by armed gunmen on the Calabar-Itu highway, sparking public demands for better security.

Security operatives have launched a massive and coordinated rescue operation following the alarming abduction of 15 travellers along the busy Calabar-Itu highway in Cross River State . The violent incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 19, 2026, has ignited significant public outcry and raised deep concerns over the persistent rise of insecurity along this critical transit corridor, which serves as a major economic and social link between Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

Confirming the disturbing development, the Cross River State Police Command spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, stated that the victims were forcefully taken by a group of suspected armed kidnappers who launched a surprise ambush on their vehicles at a lonely and vulnerable stretch of the highway. Our tactical operatives, working in close collaboration with other specialized security agencies, have commenced a full-scale rescue operation to ensure the safe and unconditional return of the kidnapped individuals. She assured local residents and the families of the victims that highly trained tactical teams have been deployed to strategic locations across the forest fringes, while a comprehensive investigation is currently ongoing to track down the perpetrators and dismantle their criminal network. According to a traumatized eyewitness who managed to escape the scene, the attackers blocked the road using large logs and opened fire sporadically into the air, creating absolute chaos and panic among the commuters. The assailants, who appeared well-organized and armed with sophisticated weaponry, quickly whisked the 15 victims into the nearby dense forest before security forces could arrive. This specific segment of the Calabar-Itu highway has long been identified by intelligence reports as a primary hotspot for criminal activities, including armed robbery and kidnapping. Motorists and transport unions have frequently called on both state and federal authorities to improve the security presence along this corridor, noting that the lack of adequate lighting and patrols has emboldened criminal elements to operate with near impunity. In response to the growing public anxiety, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Gyogon Grimah, has urged residents to remain calm and lend their full support to the ongoing efforts by providing credible information that could aid the rescue mission. The Commissioner emphasized that the state government and the police command are fully committed to ensuring that those behind this heinous act are captured and brought to justice. He further stated that the police force is working around the clock to secure the release of the abducted travellers. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the deteriorating security situation in the region, prompting calls for more permanent solutions, such as the installation of surveillance technology and an increase in joint security checkpoints. As the search operation intensifies in the surrounding forests, the authorities have reiterated their appeal for public cooperation, stressing that community vigilance remains a vital tool in combating such criminal activities





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Cross River State Kidnapping Calabar-Itu Highway Police Operation Insecurity

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