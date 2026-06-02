Security Forces Arrest Boko Haram Informant in Niger State

Nigerian troops and immigration personnel apprehend a suspected informant providing support to Boko Haram in Niger State, following an intelligence-led operation under Operation Savannah Shield.

Security operatives have arrested a suspected informant believed to be working with Boko Haram elements in Niger State . According to a post, troops of the 221 Battalion, working together with personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), carried out the operation under Operation Savannah Shield.

The suspect was picked up around 1:00 p.m. on May 30 in Koro community, Kainji axis of Borgu Local Government Area following credible intelligence on his movements. Security sources said the suspect was allegedly providing information and support to Boko Haram members and had links to a previous attack in Kwankoso village.

He was also said to have fled the area after the incident, first moving to Shafashi before relocating to Kaoje in Kebbi State, where he was later tracked down to Kainji in Niger State. The suspect was arrested during a coordinated intelligence-led operation and is currently in military custody for further investigation. Authorities said investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of his involvement in terrorist activities and to identify possible collaborators.

The arrest underscores the persistent threat posed by Boko Haram insurgents in the region, despite years of military efforts. The group has carried out numerous attacks in northeastern Nigeria and has also maintained a presence in parts of the northwest and north-central states, including Niger. The use of informants has been a key tactic for the militants, enabling them to evade security forces and plan attacks.

In this case, the suspect is believed to have provided crucial intelligence that facilitated an earlier assault on Kwankoso village, which resulted in casualties and property destruction. The coordinated operation involving the army and immigration service highlights the importance of interagency cooperation in counterterrorism. Operation Savannah Shield is a joint security initiative aimed at curbing criminal activities and insurgency in the region.

The successful arrest of this informant is a significant blow to the local Boko Haram network, as it disrupts their communication and support lines. However, experts warn that such networks are often deep-rooted and may involve multiple cells. The military has urged communities to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to authorities.

Meanwhile, the suspect remains in custody, and further interrogations may lead to the arrest of other collaborators. This operation also comes on the heels of a visit by the Chief of Army Staff to troops' bases in Kwara and Niger states, where he ordered swift action against criminals. The army chief emphasized the need for aggressive patrols and intelligence-driven operations to ensure the safety of citizens and degrade terrorist capabilities





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