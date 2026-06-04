Security Beefed Up at Aso Rock as Sowore Leads Planned Protest Over Abducted Schoolchildren

Heavy security deployment at Nigeria's Presidential Villa as activist Omoyele Sowore leads a march demanding the rescue of abducted schoolchildren and calling on President Tinubu to resign if he fails.

Security presence was reinforced around the access routes to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, with anti-riot policemen cordoning the main gates of the State House.

This development comes after human rights activist and African Action Congress presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore declared a planned march to the Villa, threatening to lead protesters if the abducted schoolchildren from Oyo and Borno states were not rescued. A heavy deployment of anti-riot police was observed at the Villa's main entrance, with officers in full riot gear forming a cordon around the gates.

Access remained restricted to persons with State House identification tags, with security personnel turning back others who attempted to approach. Sowore announced on Wednesday that the leadership of the AAC and its affiliated Take It Back Movement would march from Eagle Square in Abuja to the Presidential Villa beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, under the hashtag #OccupyAsoRock. He stated that participants would demand the immediate release of school children and other victims kidnapped across Nigeria.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure the safe return of the abducted children or resign from office for failing in the fundamental duty of protecting the lives and security of Nigerians. In his address, Sowore emphasized that one cannot claim to be president of Nigeria and refuse to do the job of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

He stressed that they were not there to beg anybody but to ask those elected to protect Nigerians to do their work. He also challenged security agents protecting politicians, warning that their children too are in schools and could be kidnapped. The planned march is directed at the government's response to the May 15, 2026, abductions of approximately 39 students and seven teachers across three schools in Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State.

The abducted schools included Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School. On the same day, a second abduction occurred involving 42 pupils from Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Askira-Uba, Borno State. The federal government on Sunday dispatched a high-powered delegation led by Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, including the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Chief of Defence Staff, to the affected Oyo communities.

During the visit, President Tinubu approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards and the deployment of a specialised rescue unit. The administration also requested community cooperation and stated the operation would be conducted using both kinetic and non-kinetic measures. In response to the abductions, the Nigeria Union of Teachers declared an indefinite strike in Oyo State beginning June 1, with schools shut and nationwide solidarity rallies held across state capitals on June 2.

The strike has put additional pressure on the government to take action. The security buildup at Aso Rock underscores the tension between the government and activists demanding accountability. The protest, if it proceeds, could test the administration's commitment to security and civil liberties. The situation remains fluid, with both sides awaiting the outcome of the march and the government's response to the demands.

Sowore, a former presidential candidate known for his activism, had been arrested in the past under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. His group, Take It Back Movement, has been vocal in calling for good governance and security. The march on Aso Rock is reminiscent of the #EndSARS protests in 2020, which also saw heavy security presence.

However, the government has maintained that it is taking steps to address the kidnapping crisis. The deployment of police and military personnel to the Villa is aimed at preventing any breach of security. The protest organizers have called for peaceful demonstration, but authorities remain wary of potential violence.

Meanwhile, the abductions have sparked widespread outrage across the country. Parents of the abducted children have pleaded with the government to secure their release. The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has also been involved in efforts to rescue the victims. The Nigerian military has deployed troops to the forests where the kidnappers are believed to be hiding.

However, no breakthrough has been announced yet. The strike by teachers has compounded the crisis, as millions of students remain out of school. Education stakeholders are calling for immediate action to ensure the safety of schools. The federal government's response has been criticized as slow and inadequate.

Critics argue that the recruitment of forest guards and the deployment of a rescue unit are not enough to tackle the widespread insecurity in the country. They demand a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of kidnapping, including poverty and unemployment. The protest by Sowore and his supporters is seen as a gauge of public frustration with the government's handling of security.

As the march proceeds, all eyes are on Aso Rock to see how the government will manage the situation. The Nigerian police have warned against any unlawful assembly, but the protesters are determined to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly. The #OccupyAsoRock hashtag has trended on social media, with many Nigerians expressing solidarity. The protest is expected to draw participants from various civil society groups, student unions, and concerned citizens.

The heavy security presence may deter some, but organizers have vowed to proceed regardless. In conclusion, the situation at Aso Rock highlights the ongoing tension between the government and activists over security failures. The outcome of the protest could have implications for the Tinubu administration, especially as it faces mounting pressure to address the kidnapping epidemic. The safety of the abducted children remains the top priority for all parties involved





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