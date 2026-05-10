Security Analyst Recommends Strict Punishment for Politicians Sponsoring Political Violence

A security affairs analyst has called for strict punishment of politicians who sponsor or support political violence ahead of the 2027 elections, warning that such actions pose a serious threat to democracy and national stability.

A security affairs analyst, Amb. Abdullahi Bakoji Adamu, has recommended strict punishment of politicians who sponsor or support political violence ahead of the 2027 elections.

He warned that such actions pose a serious threat to democracy and national stability. Speaking in an exclusive interview with DAILY POST on Friday, Bakoji said the growing issue of political thuggery in Kano State and other parts of Northern Nigeria must be treated as a major security concern, not just youth restiveness.

“Political thuggery is a serious threat to democratic stability and peaceful coexistence,” he said. He stressed that any politician funding or encouraging violence during elections should face full legal consequences, regardless of their position or influence.

“Politicians who fund violence must be held accountable. This should apply to governors, senators, lawmakers, and all candidates seeking elective offices,” he said. Bakoji warned that using youths as tools for political violence undermines the future of democracy and puts innocent lives at risk.

“No political office is worth the blood or suffering of innocent citizens,” he added. To address the problem, he called for intelligence-led policing, saying security agencies must identify and dismantle criminal networks before violence erupts. He also recommended stronger collaboration among security agencies through joint operations, including coordinated patrols and raids in high-risk areas. According to him, technology should also play a key role in tackling the menace.

“Government should invest in modern surveillance systems like CCTV in public places, markets, motor parks, and entry points, as well as use drones and digital tracking tools,” he said. Bakoji further urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to develop a strong electoral security framework before, during, and after elections to ensure peaceful polls.

He also highlighted the need to engage communities, saying traditional rulers, religious leaders, and youth groups must play active roles in peacebuilding and discouraging violence. On the issue of unemployment, he noted that many young people involved in thuggery are victims of joblessness and manipulation.

“We must focus on youth empowerment, vocational training, education, and rehabilitation programmes to reduce their recruitment into violence,” he said. He further called for the establishment of special fast-track courts to ensure quick prosecution of electoral offenders.

“Swift justice will serve as a strong deterrent to others,” he said. Bakoji concluded by warning politicians to change their approach to politics ahead of 2027, saying elections should be based on ideas, leadership, and development not intimidation or violence.

“Any political system that depends on violence is a threat to democracy and national unity,” he said





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Political Violence Democratic Stability Peaceful Coexistence Political Thuggery Political Office Youth Empowerment Youth Restiveness Joblessness Political System Election Political Violence Political Office Political System Election Political Violence Political Office Political System Election Political Violence Political Office Political System Election

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