Secret Service agent kills gunman near White House; bystander injured

A man opened fire near the White House on Saturday evening, with US Secret Service agents killing the gunman and another bystander injured during the incident.

A forensic investigator takes photos behind a police tape blocking off a crime scene with evidence markers seen on a sidewalk on 17th and Pennsylvania Ave near the White House in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2026.

A gunman opened fire near the White House on Saturday evening, with US Secret Service agents killing the assailant in a shoot-out during which a bystander was also struck, authorities said. President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time — on a day when he was working to negotiate a deal with Iran — but was not impacted by the incident, Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The confrontation took place just after 6:00 pm (2200 GMT) when a man near the White House security perimeter ‘pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing. ’ 'Secret Service Police returned fire, striking the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting, one bystander was also struck by gunfire,’





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Gunman Near White House Shot Bystander Killed Struck White House Security Perimeter Threatened

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Gunman Kills Himself After Shooting at White House, Bystander StruckA gunman opened fire near the White House on Saturday evening, with US Secret Service agents killing the assailant in a shoot-out during which a bystander was also struck. President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time but was not impacted by the incident. The confrontation took place just after 6:00 pm when a man near the White House security perimeter 'pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing.' Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting, one bystander was also struck by gunfire. Multiple US media identified the suspect as Nasire Best, 21, of Maryland, reporting that Best had a history of mental health concerns and had multiple prior interactions with Secret Service members. The incident occurred on a day when Trump was working to negotiate a deal with Iran. The Secret Service and Law Enforcement took swift and professional action against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country's most cherished structure. The President tweeted 'Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House.'

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Gunman killed after shootout near White HouseA gunman opened fire near the White House on Saturday evening, with US Secret Service agents killing the assailant in a shoot-out during which a bystander

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