Nigeria's Flamingos Win First FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Beat Japan 2-1

Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in Morocco to win their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and become the first African nation to lift the trophy, with Oluebube Umejiaku winning the Golden Ball.

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, and Director-General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu, have congratulated Nigeria's Flamingos following their historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

Nigeria defeated Japan 2-1 in Saturday's final to win their maiden title and become the first African nation to lift the trophy. Nigeria also became the first African country to win both the FIFA Under-17 Men's and Women's World Cups. The Nigerian girls produced a determined performance to overcome their Japanese opponents and secure the historic title. Awawu opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a long-range effort after Japan's goalkeeper spilled the ball into her own net.

Also read Nigeria Flamingos Reach FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Final

The Flamingos doubled their advantage just two minutes into the second half when Oluebube Umejiaku found the net to give Nigeria a commanding 2-0 lead. Japan refused to surrender, however, as midfielder Fuki Ito capitalised on a rebound to reduce the deficit 10 minutes before the end of regulation time, setting up a tense finish. Despite Japan's late pressure, the Flamingos held on to their advantage to seal a memorable victory and claim Nigeria's first-ever title.

They held on tight to the lead until the blast of the final whistle to emerge as the new FIFA Under-17 Women's Champions. Oluebube Umejiaku won the Golden Ball Award as she finished the tournament with three goals and two assists. The 16-year-old scored against North Korea, Mexico, and Japan and provided assists in the matches against Puerto Rico and Brazil to cap a brilliant individual outing.

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Secondus praises Flamingos resilience

In his congratulatory message, Secondus described the victory as a landmark achievement that had brought immense pride and honour to Nigeria and the African continent. He commended the players for their courage, determination, discipline and patriotism, noting that their triumph demonstrated the enormous potential of Nigerian youths when given the right support and opportunities. Secondus particularly praised the team's resilience, recalling how the Flamingos recovered from their opening-match defeat to Poland to win their subsequent six matches and emerge champions.

He also applauded the coaching crew, technical officials and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for their contributions to the historic campaign. The former PDP chairman urged the Federal Government, corporate organisations and other stakeholders to increase investment in grassroots sports development, stressing that the victory should inspire greater support for young talents across the country. Similarly, Shaibu described the Flamingos' triumph as a deserving gift to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in recognition of his administration's support for sports development.

Shaibu links triumph to sports development

He said the victory was particularly significant following the Super Falcons' triumph at the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations and Nigeria's impressive performances at other international competitions. According to Shaibu, the Flamingos had set out to play seven matches in Morocco and achieved their objective despite losing their opening game, before recovering to record six consecutive victories, culminating in their defeat of Japan in the final.

"With world football administrators seated in the stadium, it was a compelling time once again to be proudly Nigerian," he said. The NIS boss congratulated the players, coaching crew, backroom staff, NFF and National Sports Commission (NSC), urging Nigerians to emulate the team's commitment, discipline and dedication. Although he declined to make any pronouncement on possible government rewards for the champions, Shaibu expressed confidence that President Tinubu would not disappoint the players.

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He added that the Flamingos' achievement would serve as a source of inspiration to other Nigerian athletes representing the country in the green-white-green colours.