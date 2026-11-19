The Social Democratic Party has launched its development agenda at a rally in Yola, with national and state candidates promising to fight poverty, insecurity, unemployment and poor infrastructure if elected in 2027.

The Social Democratic Party has unveiled an ambitious development agenda for Adamawa State and Nigeria, promising to tackle poverty, insecurity, unemployment and poor infrastructure if elected into power in 2027.

SDP Unveils Development Agenda for 2027

The party presented the roadmap at its presidential campaign rally in Yola, Adamawa State, according to a statement issued on Wednesday, November 18, by the SDP Presidential Campaign Organisation. National Chairman Professor Sadiq Gombe urged Nigerians to make informed political choices ahead of the 2027 general election. He identified poverty as a major driver of insecurity, insurgency, kidnapping and other criminal activities, arguing that economic hardship must be addressed to restore peace and stability.

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Gombe said the SDP would confront these challenges through people-oriented policies that expand economic opportunities, improve living conditions and restore confidence in governance. He called on residents to support the party's presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, and his running mate, Professor Usman Bugaje, describing the ticket as prepared to deliver the agenda. Speaking at the rally, Adebayo formally unveiled the document, titled the SDP Development Agenda, before party leaders, candidates and supporters.

He said the agenda sets out commitments on security, education, healthcare, housing, food security, employment, transportation and industrialisation, and will serve as a benchmark for holding an SDP-led government accountable. Adebayo promised to redirect public resources towards improving the welfare of Nigerians, with emphasis on security, education, healthcare, housing, food security and employment.

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He said an SDP-led government would be guided by the principles of democracy and social justice, insisting that government exists to serve the people and must be held accountable. He said his administration would implement the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy contained in Chapter Two of the Constitution, particularly those relating to poverty reduction and citizens' welfare. Government is the organisation selected by you through your votes.

Adebayo Pledges Security and Accountability

Government must provide security, accountability, good food, affordable housing, quality education and accessible healthcare. It must work for the people who elected it, Adebayo said. He pledged to improve the welfare, funding, equipment and operational capacity of the armed forces and other security agencies. He said personnel responsible for protecting the country must receive the necessary equipment, funding and support to tackle terrorism, banditry and kidnapping through improved security management.

On economic recovery, Adebayo promised a strategy driven by production, investment and job creation rather than excessive taxation and borrowing. He said national wealth would be invested in human capital development, agriculture, technology, healthcare and industrialisation, noting that human capital remains a major driver of national prosperity. On education, he promised free and compulsory quality education from primary to tertiary levels, alongside vocational and adult education programmes for Nigerians who could not access formal schooling.

He also pledged improved healthcare delivery, affordable food and decent housing, saying workers should earn enough to meet their basic needs and save from their incomes. Adebayo further pledged to reduce transportation costs by promoting the conversion of vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, while promising that petrol would sell for N200 per litre under his proposed administration.

He also unveiled plans for a railway corridor linking the Lake Chad region through Borno, Adamawa, Taraba and Benue to Kogi and parts of the South-East and South-South. According to him, the proposed railway project would stimulate trade, improve transportation and strengthen economic integration. Describing Adamawa as a potential agricultural and agro-industrial hub, Adebayo said its fertile land, livestock resources and natural endowments could support expanded food production, processing and manufacturing.

Nathaniel Details Adamawa Transformation Plans

He urged voters to protect the integrity of the 2027 elections by refusing to sell their voter cards, confirming their polling units and resisting electoral intimidation. He called on Nigerians to participate fully in the electoral process and resist attempts to intimidate voters. The SDP governorship candidate in Adamawa, Dr Christopher Nathaniel, also unveiled plans to transform the state's education, healthcare, transportation, agriculture and industrial sectors.

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Nathaniel promised to restore public education and ensure that children from disadvantaged backgrounds have access to affordable and quality learning. He expressed concern over the decline in public healthcare services, recalling that he was born at Jimeta General Hospital. He pledged to upgrade healthcare facilities and improve the welfare of medical workers, including providing accommodation for doctors and nurses within hospital premises.

On transportation, Nathaniel said Adamawa had commenced investments in CNG-powered transport, with about 1,000 tricycle operators already benefiting from the initiative. He said the beneficiaries were earning an additional N10,000 daily, translating to an estimated N10 million injected into the local economy every day. He promised to expand the programme to create more opportunities for residents.

The governorship candidate also proposed establishing industries to process animal hides and skins, manufacture products from cattle horns and produce organic fertiliser from animal waste. He said agro-processing facilities would also be established for groundnuts, beans and soya beans to encourage local production, create jobs and reduce dependence on raw material exports.

The Director-General of the SDP Campaign Council, Dr Tanko Yunusa, said the party's campaign was centred on addressing poverty and insecurity, describing the two challenges as major obstacles to Nigeria's development. Yunusa said the SDP was the first political party to present a documented manifesto for its 2027 presidential campaign, adding that the document would enable Nigerians to assess the candidates' promises and hold them accountable.

He urged supporters to take ownership of the campaign and spread the party's message across communities in Adamawa and beyond. The Yola rally brought together SDP leaders, candidates, supporters and other stakeholders as the party intensified its mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general election.