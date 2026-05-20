SDP’s Adewole Adebayo Says Defeating Tinubu, Not Jonathan, Is Focus

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, plans to unseat President Bola Tinubu, with Adewole Adebayo, the party’s presidential candidate, stating that defeating former President Goodluck Jonathan is not the party's immediate concern. Adebayo believes that Jonathan could bring a perspective and provide lessons learned from his tenure, including handling insecurity and managing resources.

The Social Democratic Party, SDP , plans to unseat President Bola Tinubu by defeating former President Goodluck Jonathan , whose candidacy the party welcomes to bring a perspective.

Adewole Adebayo, the SDP’s presidential candidate, stated this in an interview, conceding that defeating Jonathan is not the party’s immediate concern. If he decides to run, Adebayo believes Jonathan could explain his failures and shortcomings, such as handling insecurity, mismanagement of resources, and democratic governance. Adebayo also considers Jonathan a wiser figure due to his international statesman status and experience with democracy worldwide





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SDP Adewole Adebayo President Biafra Tinubu Jonathan Boko Haram Insecurity Corruption Democracy Country

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oyo School Abduction: Tinubu condemns teacher's killing, pledges rescue of students, othersBandits invaded the Esiele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday.

Read more »

'Tinubu can't be defeated through anger' - Adebayo reveals how President can lose in 2027Social Democratic Party, SDP, presidential candidate in 2023, Adewole Adebayo, has hinted on how to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027. Adebayo said

Read more »

Tinubu would've been beggar by now if in govt 50 years agoA former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Adewole Adebayo, says President Bola Tinubu would have been a beggar by now if he was

Read more »

Social Democratic Party Chieftain Adebayo Calls for Government Focus on Uplifting Ordinary CitizensAdewole Adebayo, a prominent figure in the Nigerian politics, criticizes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's leadership during his tenure in office. He argues that current hardships are a result of previous administrations failing to provide opportunities for advancement and asserts that President Tinubu would have ended up as a beggar if there had not been government support decades ago. Adebayo also references late Northern Premier, Ahmadu Bello, and former President Muhammadu Buhari, highlighting how each benefited from opportunities provided by government.

Read more »