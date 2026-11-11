SDP Names Former Obi Adviser Yunusa Tanko as Presidential Campaign Coordinator

The Social Democratic Party has appointed Yunusa Tanko, the former political adviser to former presidential candidate Peter Obi, as National Coordinator of its 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, a move seen as a key strategy for the upcoming election.

In a ceremony held on 12 October 2026 at the Social Democratic Party's national secretariat in Abuja, the party unveiled Yunusa Tanko as National Coordinator of its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 general elections. The appointment follows Tanko's resignation as Peter Obi's political adviser for Northern Nigeria earlier that month and his recent elevation to co‑chairman of the National Consultative Front.

Key Details of the New Appointment

The announcement was made to a gathering that included members of the National Working Committee, chieftains and other party stakeholders. Tanko's new role places him at the helm of the SDP's strategy and outreach as the party prepares to field Prince Adewale Adebayo for president.

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Tanko, who had previously served as Chief Coordinator of the Obidient Movement-Peter Obi's campaign organisation-leaves the chairmanship of that group after being asked to resign in October. He cited the need to return to the National Consultative Front, where he had been appointed co‑chairman on 18 October following the death of former Speaker Ghali NaʼAbba.

During his acceptance speech, Tanko praised the SDP as "a left‑wing, people‑oriented party that defends the interests of the disadvantaged." He pledged full cooperation with the SDP leadership and with Stephen Adewale Adebayo, stating that his commitment to "good governance, justice and equity" will guide the campaign's efforts.

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Responses from Political Allies and Rivals

Obiora Ifoh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, was among the dignitaries present and expressed support for the SDP's new leadership team. Other factions of the party, including the Julius Abure‑led wing, nodded in approval of the appointment.

Peter Obi, who dismissed Tanko from his adviser role after the latter stepped down in late October, was not present at the ceremony. Obi's campaign team, led by Senator Seriake Dickson, has not yet released a statement regarding the move.

The National Consultative Front, of which Tanko is co‑chairman, welcomed his return, noting that his experience with the Obidient Movement and his recent tenure as Obi's Northern adviser will bring a strategic advantage to the SDP's campaign. The organization's co‑leader, Professor Pat Utomi, highlighted the "warm relationship" Tanko has built with Adebayo since 2023.

Implications for the 2027 Election Campaign

The SDP's decision to appoint a seasoned tactic specialist signals the party's intent to consolidate support across Northern Nigeria and beyond. Tanko's network within the Obidient Movement could help plug gaps in the SDP's outreach and mobilise key voter blocs.

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Should the party follow a similar trajectory to Obi's 2023 campaign-leveraging grassroots mobilisation and a clear left‑wing platform-Tanko's experience could prove vital for electoral success. The SDP's public relations strategy will now focus on articulating its commitment to "people‑oriented governance" as it attempts to broaden its appeal to voters disillusioned with the incumbent administration.

Ultimately, the SDP's spin on this appointment may influence the broader political landscape by encouraging other parties to rethink their campaign structures and consider experienced political operatives from rival movements. The 2027 election will thus feature a new dynamic, with the SDP's freshly configured leadership poised to counter the rising momentum of its competitors. The upcoming months will test Tanko's ability to translate his experience into electoral gains for the Social Democratic Party.