SDP Distances Itself from Elite Opposition Coalitions, Focuses on Voter Mobilization

Adewole Adebayo of the SDP states the party will not participate in traditional opposition coalitions, prioritizing instead the mobilization of disengaged voters and the formation of a 'civic coalition' involving grassroots groups and citizens.

Adewole Adebayo , a former presidential flagbearer for the Social Democratic Party ( SDP ), has publicly declared the party's non-participation in the current wave of opposition coalition discussions geared towards the 2027 general elections.

Adebayo articulated a fundamental disagreement with the prevailing strategy of forging alliances amongst established political figures, asserting that such elite-driven pacts are unlikely to yield the desired outcome of unseating the current ruling administration. Instead, he champions a radically different approach – a concerted effort to re-engage the vast segment of the Nigerian electorate that has become disillusioned and detached from the political process.

He believes that true political change stems not from reshuffling power amongst the same players, but from actively drawing in those who have historically abstained from voting. Adebayo’s statement, released through his media office, critiques the inherent weaknesses often found within traditional coalition building. He points to a lack of genuine credibility, internal discipline, and a shared foundational value system as common pitfalls that plague many such endeavors.

He posits that effective strategic partnerships in an electoral context extend beyond the realm of politicians, emphasizing the crucial role of societal segments – those who have been marginalized or simply haven’t participated in the electoral process. He specifically highlighted the alarming rate of voter apathy observed in the most recent general election, where a substantial proportion of registered voters chose not to exercise their franchise.

Adebayo argues that any legitimate and impactful political alliance must prioritize understanding and addressing the reasons behind this widespread disengagement. He contends that focusing solely on power-sharing arrangements amongst political elites ignores the fundamental issue of a disenfranchised and unrepresented majority.

The core of his argument rests on the premise that a successful coalition must actively seek out and mobilize the 80% of eligible voters who did not participate in the last election, understanding their concerns and offering compelling reasons for their renewed involvement. Furthermore, Adebayo expressed reservations regarding the integrity of some of the ongoing coalition efforts, cautioning against the potential dangers of aligning with individuals or parties that lack a demonstrable commitment to accountability.

He warned that such associations could erode public trust and undermine the very principles of good governance. While acknowledging that the SDP has engaged in preliminary discussions with various political parties, he revealed that many of these conversations reached impasses due to internal conflicts and instability within those respective platforms. This led the SDP to pursue an alternative strategy – the formation of a ‘civic coalition’ comprised of grassroots organizations, professional associations, and ordinary citizens.

Adebayo clarified that this approach prioritizes building a broad-based movement rooted in civic engagement and popular participation, rather than relying on traditional political maneuvering. He suggests that formal political alliances may only become strategically viable after the conclusion of party primaries, allowing for a clearer understanding of the political landscape and potential synergies.

Ultimately, Adebayo reiterated that the SDP’s objectives extend beyond merely winning elections; the party is deeply committed to establishing a system of governance characterized by transparency, accountability, and adherence to core principles. This commitment to foundational values, he believes, is the key to building a truly representative and effective government that serves the interests of all Nigerians





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SDP Adewole Adebayo 2027 Elections Opposition Coalition Voter Apathy Civic Coalition Nigeria Politics

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