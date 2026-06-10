SDP Disowns Unauthorized Lawsuit Against INEC Timetable, Affirms Internal Discipline

The Social Democratic Party faction loyal to Chairman Shehu Gabam distances itself from a lawsuit challenging INEC's timetable, calling it unauthorized. The party insists the legal action, filed by former National Secretary Dr. Olu Agunloye, was not approved by its leadership.

The faction of the Social Democratic Party ( SDP ) loyal to its National Chairman, Shehu Gabam , has publicly disassociated itself from a lawsuit challenging the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ).

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, the party leadership described the legal action as unauthorized and not approved by any of its recognized decision-making bodies. The statement emphasized that the case was filed without the knowledge or consent of the party's National Working Committee, National Executive Committee, or any other constitutionally mandated organ.

The party insists that the lawsuit, which was initiated by its former National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, does not reflect the official position of the SDP. According to the statement, Agunloye lacked the authority to take such legal steps on behalf of the party, and the matter was neither discussed nor sanctioned internally.

The SDP leadership also referenced a letter from Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Shaibu Enejo Aruwa, which purportedly contained communications exchanged with Agunloye regarding the filing of the case against INEC and other respondents. However, the party maintained that at no point did it authorize the suit, and any proper legal action must follow due process and internal approval.

The statement urged the public, political actors, and institutions to disregard any claims that the lawsuit represents the official stance of the SDP. This development comes amid heightened political activities as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections. Political parties across the spectrum are intensifying their internal preparations, including legal positioning and strategic maneuvers. The SDP's disavowal of this lawsuit is seen as an attempt to maintain internal cohesion and present a unified front ahead of the electoral cycle.

The party leadership is keen to avoid any appearance of internal discord or unauthorized actions that could undermine its credibility with voters and stakeholders. The SDP has been working to rebuild its structure and appeal to a broad coalition of voters, particularly those disillusioned with the two dominant parties. This incident underscores the challenges that opposition parties face in managing internal disputes and ensuring that all members act within the bounds of party discipline.

It also highlights the importance of clear communication and adherence to party protocols, especially when dealing with sensitive legal matters that could have significant political implications. The party's leadership has called on all members to respect the established decision-making processes and to refrain from unilateral actions that could harm the party's interests.

Meanwhile, political analysts have noted that the SDP's swift response to distance itself from the lawsuit demonstrates a proactive approach to crisis management. By publicly repudiating the unauthorized legal action, the party aims to prevent any potential fallout that could arise from a court case that does not align with its strategic objectives. The lawsuit itself, which challenges INEC's timetable, touches on broader issues of electoral integrity and the timing of elections.

However, the SDP's internal dynamics suggest that the party may have legitimate concerns about the electoral process but prefers to address them through official channels rather than through rogue litigation. The party has not ruled out taking legal action in the future, but any such steps would be subject to thorough internal deliberation and approval. As the 2027 elections approach, the SDP will need to navigate a complex political landscape, balancing internal unity with external pressures.

This incident serves as a reminder that political parties must operate with transparency and discipline to maintain their relevance and effectiveness. The SDP's leadership is likely to continue emphasizing the importance of due process and collective decision-making as it seeks to position itself as a credible alternative to the ruling parties. The party's ability to manage such internal challenges will be crucial in determining its success in the upcoming elections.

For now, the SDP has made it clear that it stands behind its constitutional organs and that any actions taken without their approval are not binding on the party. This message is intended to reassure supporters and the public that the party is united and focused on its goals, despite occasional internal disagreements. The coming months will test the SDP's resilience and its capacity to maintain discipline among its members.

With the 2027 elections on the horizon, every move the party makes will be scrutinized by observers and rivals alike. The disavowal of this lawsuit is a strategic step to avoid unnecessary legal entanglements and to keep the party's attention on its core mission: winning elections and offering an alternative vision for Nigeria's future





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