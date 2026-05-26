SDP Declares Femi Olaniyi "Ferrari" as Lagos 2027 Gubernatorial Candidate, Unveils Broad Reform Agenda

Femi Olaniyi, known as Ferrari, has been proclaimed the Social Democratic Party's candidate for Lagos State governor in 2027 after a unified primary. He outlined a platform focused on security, infrastructure, small‑business support, tech industry growth, and upgrades to schools and healthcare, positioning the party as a catalyst for inclusive development in the metropolis.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) formally announced Femi Olaniyi , popularly known as Ferrari, as its candidate for the 2027 Lagos State governorship election after a tightly contested primary held in Somolu.

The party's internal electoral committee, chaired by Henry Amike, confirmed that delegates from all twenty local government areas had endorsed Olaniyi following strict compliance with the constitutional and procedural mandates of the party and the Electoral Act. In a statement, Amike declared Olaniyi the duly returned gubernatorial candidate, emphasizing the broad consensus that emerged among party stakeholders and grassroots members.

Adegboyega Adeniji, chair of the SDP Governorship Screening Committee, praised Olaniyi as a man of integrity, promising that his leadership would bring security, peace and prosperity not only to Lagos but to the nation as a whole. In his acceptance speech, Olaniyi outlined a comprehensive agenda that seeks to transform Lagos into a safer, more efficient, and inclusive metropolis. He pledged to prioritize security by introducing smart policing technologies, expanding surveillance networks and fostering community‑based crime‑prevention initiatives.

Infrastructure development formed a central pillar of his platform, with promises to expand rail and water transport corridors, rehabilitate deteriorating roads, and implement flood‑ mitigation projects to protect vulnerable neighbourhoods. Olaniyi stressed that reducing traffic congestion is essential for economic productivity, arguing that no Lagosian should endure four‑hour commutes. Economic empowerment also featured prominently in his vision. Olaniyi promised policies that would nurture small‑business growth, streamline regulatory procedures for tech start‑ups, and create a supportive environment for creative industries.

He highlighted the need for a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that can generate jobs for market women in Oshodi, tech founders in Yaba, university students at UNILAG and fishermen in Badagry. On social services, the candidate committed to upgrading public schools and primary healthcare facilities across all local government areas, ensuring that quality education and health care become a reality for every resident.

Olaniyi framed the primary victory as a collective triumph for the SDP and the people of Lagos, urging citizens to back a governance model that works for everyone, not just a privileged few. The party now looks ahead to the 2027 general election, hoping to translate this momentum into a statewide mandate for change





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Lagos Governorship Social Democratic Party Femi Olaniyi Infrastructure Development Economic Empowerment

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