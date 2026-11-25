The Federal Government is drafting new scrap metal regulations to curb infrastructure vandalism and promote sustainable steel production, with stakeholders meeting in Kano for the second-phase validation.

The Federal Government is moving to tighten scrap metal regulation s to curb infrastructure vandalism and promote sustainable steel production. The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, made the call on Tuesday in Kano at the second-phase stakeholders engagement on the validation of the Draft Scrap Metal (Collection, Trading, Recycling and Regulation) Regulations Policy 2026.

He was represented by the Director of Steel and Non-ferrous Metals Department, Alhaji Umar Tsoho. The minister warned that poorly regulated collection, trading and recycling could encourage theft of public infrastructure, unsafe dismantling, environmental degradation and economic losses. An organised scrap metal value chain, he said, is critical to Nigeria's industrial development. He spoke under the theme, Sustainable Scrap Metal Management through Effective Metallurgical Regulation: From Policy to Real Impact.

Also read Nigeria Proposes Scrap Metal Regulations to Balance Security and Livelihoods

Audu Highlights Scrap Metal Industrial Value

Audu described scrap metal as a critical resource for Nigeria's industrial development. Proper recovery and recycling, he noted, could significantly support steel making, foundry operations, employment generation and a sustainable circular economy. He said Nigeria's ambition to build a stronger, more competitive steel industry requires an organised value chain. Materials must be lawfully sourced, safely handled, properly documented and reliably supplied to legitimate industrial users.

The proposed regulations are designed to establish a structured system for licensing and supervising operators. They will regulate collection and aggregation facilities, ensure traceability of transactions, promote environmental and occupational safety, prevent illicit trade and strengthen monitoring and enforcement. Audu clarified that the Federal Government does not intend to suppress legitimate commercial activities or undermine the livelihoods of Nigerians engaged in scrap metal collection and trading.

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Rather, the framework aims to create an orderly business environment where lawful operators can thrive while criminal activities are effectively addressed. He stressed the need for a regulatory framework that accommodates small-scale operators through practical formalisation pathways. Requirements must be proportionate to the scale and risks of their operations, while large-scale aggregation, processing and recycling facilities comply with appropriate standards.

Minister Warns On Infrastructure Theft Risks

The minister expressed concern over illicit acquisition and trading of metallic materials sourced from public infrastructure, industrial facilities and other protected assets. The theft of electrical cables, railway components, manhole covers and other metallic installations goes beyond the loss of materials, he said. It disrupts essential public services, compromises public safety, increases maintenance costs and undermines national infrastructure development. He recalled that the first phase of stakeholders engagement was held in Lagos from 9 to 10 November 2026.

Participants examined critical provisions of the draft regulations and made recommendations on licensing, operator classification, traceability, collation and sorting facilities, environmental compliance, occupational safety, security and enforcement. The Kano engagement was designed to broaden the consultation process and incorporate additional regional and operational perspectives, particularly the experiences of stakeholders in Northern Nigeria. Audu called on participants to provide specific, practical and constructive recommendations to clarify provisions, address implementation challenges and strengthen the effectiveness of the proposed regulations.

He assured stakeholders that submissions from both the Lagos and Kano engagements would be documented, reviewed and harmonised as part of further refinement of the draft regulations. This would be subject to the applicable legal framework and the core objectives of the regulatory initiative. The minister reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to working with relevant government institutions, industry operators, environmental agencies, security organisations and other stakeholders.

He urged participants to approach deliberations with professionalism, openness and a shared commitment to advancing Nigeria's steel and metals industry. He subsequently declared the second-phase engagement open, expressing optimism that the outcomes would contribute significantly to an effective and sustainable regulatory framework for scrap metal management in Nigeria. The Permanent Secretary, Amb. Nura Abba Rimi, was represented by Mr Christopher Wanje, Director of the Metallurgical Inspectorate and Environmental Protection Department.

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Officials Urge Stakeholder Engagement For Regulations

Rimi expressed the Ministry's appreciation to all stakeholders for their participation and commitment to the validation of the Draft Scrap Metal (Collection, Trading, Recycling and Regulation) Regulations Policy 2026. He acknowledged valuable contributions made during the first phase in Lagos from 9th to 10th November 2026. The ongoing engagement in Kano, he noted, represents a continuation of the Ministry's deliberate efforts to ensure the proposed framework reflects realities, expectations and legitimate concerns of stakeholders.

He said the regulations would address challenges across the scrap metal value chain through licensing, traceability, compliance and stronger safety standards. He urged stakeholders to make further recommendations on operational standards, security, environmental protection, inter-agency collaboration and enforcement, assuring them their contributions would be considered. The Acting Executive Secretary of the National Steel Council, Aminu Shehu, was represented by the Head of its Department of Planning, Research and Statistics, Dr Nana Firdausi Muhammad.

Shehu reaffirmed the council's support, describing effective implementation as a catalyst for economic growth and employment generation. The Kano State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mohammed Hassan Agalama, represented the Commandant-General, Prof Ahmed Abubakar Audi. He commended the initiative,saying effective regulation is essential to preventing theft and vandalism of critical national assets. These include electrical installations, pipelines, railway facilities and government property.

Agalama reaffirmed the NSCDC's readiness to collaborate with the ministry and other stakeholders to ensure effective implementation. The stakeholders engagement continues with participants expected to submit recommendations for the final draft of the policy.