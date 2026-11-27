Education experts at a Lagos forum said schools must prioritise human development, independent thinking and creativity as AI transforms teaching and work, while a NOUN vice-chancellor warned AI must assist teachers rather than replace them.

Education experts have urged schools to prioritise human development, independent thinking and creativity as artificial intelligence continues to transform teaching, learning and the world of work.

The call came at the inaugural Thought Leadership Forum organised by Wellington College International Lagos at the Metropolitan Club, Lagos. Separately, the Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma, called on the global education community to ensure AI remains a tool for advancing learning rather than replacing teachers or undermining human values. Uduma spoke at the UNU Macau AI Conference 2026, themed AI x Education: AI for Learning, Learning for AI.

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Welcoming Global Education Innovators

The conference brought together policymakers, lecturers, researchers and young innovators from over 114 members of the network across six continents. Delivering the keynote address at the Lagos forum, the Founding Director of the Wellington College Education Institute of AI, Chris Rothwell, said decisions about education today would determine whether young people could benefit from AI advancements or struggle to keep pace with them.

Speaking on the theme Human Flourishing in the Age of AI, Rothwell said, AI is changing not only how we work and learn, but the opportunities available to us and the choices we make. The decisions we take about education today will shape whether young people can genuinely benefit from those changes or simply struggle to keep pace with them, he said.

Human flourishing must therefore be central to how we prepare the next generation, not an aspiration we return to after technological progress, he added. He stressed the need to equip students with independent thinking, creativity, sound judgment and the ability to use emerging technologies responsibly. Also speaking, the Founding Director of Wellington College Education, Anthony Seldon, highlighted the importance of developing young people who could exercise sound judgment, adapt to change, understand themselves and others, and build meaningful human relationships.

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The forum featured a panel discussion titled The Future of Education in the Age of AI, examining the practical implications of artificial intelligence for teaching, learning and youth development. The panel comprised Rothwell; Principal Consultant and Chief Executive Officer, Folasade Adefisayo; Founding Partner, Future Africa, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji; and Co-Founder, STEM METS, Jadesola Adedeji. The discussion was moderated by Yinka Akinkugbe.

Building Solutions With Artificial Intelligence

Speaking on translating knowledge into practical capabilities, Aboyeji said young people must be equipped to identify problems, exercise initiative, and develop meaningful solutions rather than merely acquire information. In the age of AI, the skill that distinguishes talent is not knowing but building, he said. Our children need to learn early what it takes to lead their peers in combining AI with deep customer insight to build real solutions to real problems.

In her remarks, the Director of ICT, Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Oyindamola Martins, who represented the Permanent Secretary, Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite, called for recognition that AI was transforming virtually every aspect of human life, including education. She said, We are witnessing a new era in which technology is reshaping how knowledge is accessed, teaching is delivered, learning is experienced, and educational outcomes are achieved.

Earlier, the Founding Headmaster of Wellington College International Lagos, Christine Haslett, emphasised the importance of an educational approach that develops character, curiosity and a sense of purpose alongside academic excellence. In Macau, Uduma said every AI policy, tool and innovation must place the human being at the centre. AI should not be made to replace but assist human beings, he declared. In all we do with AI, let us put the human being at the centre.

Prioritizing Human Growth In Education

Let AI assist us. Let us interrogate information. And let us ensure that as education expands, humanity is not lost, he said. The vice-chancellor, a veteran of Open and Distance Learning, said although AI was not entirely new, its rapid integration into schools and everyday life had significantly transformed the education landscape.

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He noted that technology had long served as the backbone of distance learning, but AI was expanding its capabilities by helping educators reach more learners, enabling students to learn at their own pace and making large virtual classrooms more personalized. On examinations and assessment, Uduma cautioned students and teachers against blindly accepting AI-generated responses, stressing the need to verify, interrogate and improve information obtained from artificial intelligence tools.

Uduma said Africa cannot sit and watch while others decide how AI will be used in education. Africa must have a say and must shape it, he said. He warned that while big tech companies now see Africa as a new market and want to invest, that investment must actually help Africa grow, not just take from it. Using a proverb that drew murmurs in the hall, he said they want to fatten the cow before eating it.

Building African Infrastructure First

Build Africa first, build its people, build its systems, then talk about profit, he said. He listed the real barriers holding Africa back: power, internet, security and governance. Without light, there is no learning. Without the internet, AI cannot reach the child in a village.

Without security, schools and students are not safe. And without good leadership and clear policies, even the best tools will go to waste, he said. Africa requires more infrastructure to be able to keep pace with the developed world, he added, calling for serious, long-term investment and global support. AI has come to stay, and the question now is whether Africa will be ready for it.

He said readiness starts with teachers. Teachers must be properly trained, and the most important skill is learning how to talk to AI, how to ask the right question. A good question gives a good answer, while a careless question gives confusion. Uduma said inclusion must mean something real: the woman in a remote community, the student with a disability, the worker who studies at night, the mother who cannot leave home to attend lectures.

Both gatherings underscored a shared message that AI should expand access to quality education while preserving the central role of human teachers and intellectual development.