Schools closed early in fear of bandit attacks, three dead in Kogi State attack

Schools in some parts of the country closed early on Wednesday as fears of bandit attacks spread. The schools were hurriedly shut down following an attack by bandits on the UBE Secondary/Primary School, Iluke, Kogi State and a threat of possible invasion at learning centres in Edo and Niger States. This is happening a few weeks after school pupils were abducted in Oyo, fuelling national and international condemnation of the worsening security situation in the country.

Schools in some parts of the country closed early on Wednesday as fears of bandit attacks spread. The schools were hurriedly shut down following an attack by bandits on the UBE Secondary/Primary School, Iluke, Kogi State and a threat of possible invasion at learning centres in Edo and Niger States.

This is happening a few weeks after school pupils were abducted in Oyo, fuelling national and international condemnation of the worsening security situation in the country. At least three persons lost their lives when suspected bandits attacked the UBE Secondary/Primary School, Iluke, in the Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State. The deceased include Mr Ganiyu Anifowose, the Vice Principal of UBE Secondary/Primary School; Mr Sunday Alhassan, aged 70 years; and six-year-old Sunday Ayele.

The tragedy was confirmed in a statement by the Kogi State Police Command spokesperson, Salihu Afusat. During the exchange of gunfire, the police disclosed that one of the attackers was neutralised, while a security operative attached to the joint team sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The statement read, ‘At about 10:00 a.m., the Command received distress information that a large number of heavily armed bandits, operating on about 40 motorcycles, had invaded Government Secondary School, Iluke Bunu, with the suspected intention of abducting students and other residents of the community. Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Kabba ‘A’ Division, immediately activated a coordinated security response by mobilising personnel from the Division, alongside operatives of the Police Mobile Force and the Command’s Tactical Teams.

Other security personnel already deployed in the area, including military personnel and local vigilante groups, were equally alerted and joined the operation. ’ Police preliminary findings indicate that there was no conclusive evidence of a successful mass abduction of students or other residents.

However, investigations and ongoing assessments are continuing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The statement also mentioned that three persons lost their lives during the attack. In Edo State, three schools were shut down following a Department of State Security intelligence report about a planned mass abduction of school children, particularly in Edo North Senatorial District, by bandits. The secret police called for heightened security around the schools in the area.

In response to the threat, the Edo State Government ordered the temporary closure of Ososo Grammar School, Ososo Comprehensive High School and Makeke Secondary School, all in the Akoko- Edo LGA. The State Ministry of Education disclosed this in a circular dated June 9, 2026 and made available to newsmen in Benin City





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bandit Attacks Schools Closed Early Kogi State Attack Security Situation School Pupils Abducted Edo State Department Of State Security Ososo Grammar School Ososo Comprehensive High School Makeke Secondary School Joint Team Security Operative Bandits Motorcycles Government Secondary School Iluke Bunu Abduction Ransom Payments Concessions Security Report Civil Service Rule Leaked Report Media Attention Security Alarm Temporary Closure Akoko- Edo LGA Edo North Senatorial District Makeke Community Surveillance Surveying Surveilling Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying Surveying

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Edo State Government Orders Closure of Three Secondary Schools Over Kidnap ThreatThe Edo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area following intelligence reports indicating a possible kidnap threat targeting students.

Read more »

Edo State Government Orders Temporary Closure of Three Public Schools Over Security ConcernsThe Edo State Government has ordered the immediate temporary closure of three public secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area due to security threats. The affected schools are Ososo Grammar School, Ososo Comprehensive High School, and Makeke Secondary School. The decision follows a security alarm raised by the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding alleged mass abduction threats in Edo North senatorial district. While all academic and non-academic activities are suspended, candidates sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be allowed to continue under strict security supervision. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

Read more »

Deadly Bandit Attack in Kogi State Claims Life of Vice Principal, Students Abducted Amid Worsening InsecurityA deadly bandit attack in the Iluke Bunu community in Kogi State has resulted in the brutal killing of the Vice Principal of Government Secondary School, Iluke. In a separate incident, students from three neighbouring communities were allegedly abducted amid the worsening insecurity in the region. The community association has called on security agencies and relevant authorities to urgently restore peace and ensure the safe return of the abducted victims.

Read more »

Nigeria's Kogi State Attacked by Armed Men, Three KilledArmed men attacked a secondary school in Kogi State, Nigeria, killing three people, including a vice principal and a six-year-old child, according to police authorities. The attack occurred at Government Secondary School, Iluke Bunu, in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

Read more »