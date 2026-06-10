School Proprietress Arraigned for Alleged Assault of Student in Rivers State

Mrs Orjiugo Udeala, owner of Phronesis Nursery, Primary and Secondary School in Rumokwuta, Port Harcourt, was charged with conspiracy and assault occasioning harm after allegedly flogging and punching a 16-year-old student. The magistrate granted bail. A human rights group monitored the proceedings.

The Rumuepirikom Police Division of the Rivers State Police Command arraigned Mrs Orjiugo Udeala, proprietress of Phronesis Nursery, Primary and Secondary School , before a Magistrate 's Court on Wednesday.

She faces charges related to the alleged assault of a 16-year-old male student, Gift Nwala Onyeche. The charge sheet, marked REMC 94 C/2026 and signed by CSP Ahmed Umar, details two counts: conspiracy to commit assault and actual assault causing harm. The incident reportedly occurred on June 8, 2026, at the school located on NTA Road, Rumokwuta, Port Harcourt.

According to the count of assault, the accused and another person at large flogged the student with a cane and delivered a fist blow to his ear and head, causing injury. This is said to be an offense under Section 355 of the Criminal Code. The conspiracy charge invokes Section 516(A). The presiding magistrate, Charles Wobisike Akpeh, granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety of the same amount, who must reside within the court's jurisdiction.

A human rights group, Lawyers Watch for Justice International Initiative, has been observing the case from the investigation stage through to arraignment. The report is attributed to journalist Dennis Naku of Punch Newspapers, who has about 19 years of experience. This news item originates from Punch.

The source page also contains promotional content regarding domain name investment, a WhatsApp subscription prompt, and a headline about Nigeria Air fraud involving an ex-aviation minister, which are not part of the core news story and are disregarded here





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Assault School Student Rivers State Court Bail Proprietress Phronesis School Magistrate Charge

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