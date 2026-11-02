Scholars Warn Polygamy Harms Health And Economy Without Fair Management

Experts at The Toyin Falola Interviews detail how poorly managed polygamy causes emotional trauma and financial strain, urging responsible household leadership and strict adherence to fairness.

Leading academics and cultural experts have issued stark warnings regarding the consequences of poorly managed polygamous marriages, citing severe risks to family stability, mental health, and economic security. These insights were shared during The Toyin Falola Interviews, an international panel discussion themed " Polygamy: Amplifying African Voices," which was convened by the renowned historian Professor Toyin Falola.

Health Risks And Mental Trauma

Dr Victoria Faleke Ogunnike, a medical pragmatics scholar, cautioned that uncontrolled polygyny can create an toxic environment of competition among co-wives, leading to significant negative outcomes for their mental health and the general wellbeing of children. She identified jealousy, rivalry, psychological trauma, and uncontrolled childbearing as primary challenges that emerge when men fail to manage their households with responsibility.

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Ogunnike also emphasized that inadequate attention to sexual health within these complex family structures exposes partners to serious sexually transmitted infections. Her analysis highlights the medical necessity of responsible household management to prevent physical harm alongside emotional distress.

Financial Pressures And Family Dynamics

The financial demands associated with maintaining multiple households and raising children can place considerable pressure on family resources, potentially worsening tensions among spouses. This economic strain is a critical factor that contributes to domestic instability when resources are stretched too thin across multiple nuclear units.

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Professor Emeritus A.B. Assensoh, a political scientist, legal scholar, and ordained minister, supported these concerns by drawing on his personal experience growing up in a royal household where his father had six wives. Describing himself as the thirty-sixth child, Assensoh noted that jealousy, greed, and competition among household members often made family life difficult, even when the father possessed considerable financial resources.

Requirements For Sustainable Marriages

Dr Teboho Solomon Ngubane, a South African educational leadership scholar, argued that the sustainability of polygyny fundamentally depends on the husband's financial capacity, fairness, integrity, and ability to treat all wives with respect. He stressed that every wife deserves dignity and every child requires adequate care and attention, asserting that men must not enter multiple marriages without considering their capacity to meet these substantial responsibilities.

Professor Mukhtar Umar Bunza, the Vice-Chancellor of Northwest University in Sokoto, provided a contrasting perspective by noting that polygyny holds a place within Islamic teachings, which permit a man to marry up to four wives subject to the condition of justice. This view underscores the religious and cultural dimensions that continue to support the practice in various communities despite the outlined risks.

Misconceptions And Cultural Context

Veteran journalist and media strategist Chief Adetola B. Adeniyi cautioned against portraying sexually transmitted infections as exclusive to polygamy, arguing that irresponsible sexual behavior can expose people in monogamous relationships to similar health risks as well. This clarification serves to broaden the conversation beyond blame and toward shared responsibility for sexual health across all relationship structures.

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Professor Toyin Falola stated that the discussion was intended to provide a nuanced examination of polygyny rather than simply defending or condemning the practice. The conversation aimed to explore its cultural and social dimensions, including questions of responsibility, obligation, adaptability, continuity, and reconciliation with tradition, bringing together scholars and professionals from diverse backgrounds to examine these complex implications.