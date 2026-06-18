Saudi Relief Agency Partners with NEMA and Yobe State to Distribute Food to 6,000 Flood-Affected Households

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) of Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Yobe State Government, has begun distributing food items and relief materials to 6,000 households affected by floods and other disasters in Yobe State. The initiative aims to support vulnerable populations and strengthen emergency response capacity.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre of Saudi Arabia, known as KSrelief, has partnered with the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA ) and the Yobe State Government to launch a major humanitarian relief operation in northeastern Nigeria.

The initiative targets 6,000 households severely affected by floods and other disasters across Yobe State. The flag-off ceremony took place in Damaturu, the state capital, on Thursday, with NEMA Director-General Zubaida Umar presiding. This collaborative effort underscores the growing international support for disaster-affected communities in Nigeria, particularly those grappling with the dual challenges of climate-induced flooding and lingering effects of insurgency.

The distribution of food baskets and relief materials is part of a broader commitment by Saudi Arabia to alleviate suffering in vulnerable regions worldwide. Umar disclosed that KSrelief donated a total of 24,302 food baskets to Nigeria for distribution across five states: Yobe, Benue, Anambra, Kebbi, and Taraba. The current phase focuses on Yobe, where 6,000 profiled households are receiving aid.

Each food basket contains essential items such as rice, beans, vegetable oil, and other non-perishable staples designed to sustain families for several weeks. Umar emphasized that the intervention aims not only to provide immediate relief but also to strengthen the emergency response capacity of local communities. She urged implementing agencies to adhere strictly to established operational standards, calling for transparency and accountability throughout the distribution process.

'The distribution exercise should be conducted in line with the accountability and operational standards expected by KSrelief and NEMA to ensure transparency, fairness, and effective delivery to targeted beneficiaries,' she said. Governor Mai Mala Buni, represented by the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mohammed Goje, described the intervention as timely and commendable. He noted that it demonstrates global solidarity and shared responsibility towards communities affected by disasters and vulnerability.

'This complements the ongoing efforts of the government to support vulnerable populations and strengthen community resilience,' Goje added. He expressed deep appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, KSrelief, and NEMA for their unwavering support, and assured that the Yobe State Government would ensure the relief materials reach the most deserving beneficiaries in a transparent and equitable manner.

The governor also highlighted that previous interventions by KSrelief had provided critical relief assistance to internally displaced persons and other vulnerable groups affected by insurgency and humanitarian challenges in the region. This latest effort is expected to significantly ease the burden on thousands of families who have lost their homes and livelihoods to recent floods, which have become more frequent and severe due to climate change.

The collaboration between Saudi Arabia, NEMA, and state governments exemplifies a model for effective disaster response, combining international resources with local knowledge and infrastructure. Beneficiaries, many of whom are women and children, have expressed relief and gratitude for the assistance, which comes at a critical time when food insecurity is rising across the Sahel region.

The distribution process involves careful profiling and verification to ensure that aid reaches the most vulnerable, including elderly-headed households, persons with disabilities, and those displaced by multiple crises. Local community leaders and traditional rulers are also engaged to facilitate fair distribution and prevent diversion. As the rainy season continues, authorities remain on high alert for further flooding, and this relief operation is part of a broader preparedness strategy to mitigate impacts.

The success of this initiative may pave the way for expanded partnerships and more comprehensive resilience-building programs, including livelihood support and infrastructure rehabilitation. NEMA officials have committed to monitoring the distribution closely and reporting back to KSrelief to ensure accountability. This intervention not only provides immediate sustenance but also reinforces the importance of international solidarity in addressing humanitarian needs in conflict-affected and disaster-prone regions





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